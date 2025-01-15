(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Browse key insights spread across 324 pages with data tables and figures & charts from the "Global Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market Size, Share, and Impact Analysis, By Type (Column Assist Type (C-EPS), Pinion Assist Type (P-EPS), Rack Assist Type (R-EPS)), By Component (Steering Gear, Electric Motor, ECU, Sensors, Steering Column), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Off-Road Vehicles, Utility Vehicle), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2025 – 2035.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the global electronic power steering (EPS) market is experiencing rapid growth and is projected to reach a size of USD 29,378.8 Million in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2025 to 2035, ultimately reaching USD 48,774.3 Million by 2035. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, EPS technology has emerged as a critical component, driven by the demand for more fuel-efficient, environmentally friendly, and technologically advanced vehicles. EPS has become a popular choice among automakers due to its ability to enhance vehicle performance while reducing carbon emissions, offering a compelling alternative to traditional Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS) systems.

The EPS market is expected to grow immensely as automotive manufacturers become keener to include advanced steering technologies in their products, especially electric vehicles (EVs) and vehicles equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). EPS technology does not only provide superior comfort and precision to automobile driving but also energy efficiency for an automobile in general. Major applications of the technology in automobile industries include rack assist, column assist, and pinion assist, each of which has become an integral component of modern automotive steering mechanisms

The Growth of EPS Market:

The growing awareness of advanced automotive systems, especially those integrating Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) , has been one of the primary catalysts for the EPS market's rapid expansion. As consumers demand more fuel-efficient and environmentally conscious vehicles, automakers are under increasing pressure to comply with stricter regulatory standards for fuel economy and emission reduction. EPS has emerged as a crucial technology that addresses these challenges, offering both fuel efficiency and improved driving performance.

Unlike traditional HPS systems that rely on hydraulic pumps powered by the engine, EPS systems are powered by electric motors. This shift reduces the load on the engine, which translates to lower fuel consumption and improved vehicle efficiency. As global awareness of climate change and fuel consumption issues continues to rise, EPS has become an attractive option for automakers aiming to develop vehicles that meet both consumer expectations and regulatory requirements.

Key Drivers of EPS Market Growth:

: The automotive market has seen a significant transformation over the past decade, with a marked increase in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles. EPS plays a vital role in making these vehicles more efficient by reducing the energy required for steering, which is crucial for optimizing the overall energy consumption of EVs. Furthermore, EPS systems are integral to the integration of ADAS, which has become a key selling point for luxury vehicles. This synergy between EPS technology and ADAS is expected to continue driving market growth.: Global consumers and governments alike are focused on reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions. With growing concerns about climate change, the automotive industry is under pressure to produce more fuel-efficient vehicles. EPS systems are a valuable solution, as they reduce engine load and, by extension, fuel consumption, contributing to enhanced overall fuel efficiency. The growing demand for greener vehicles is, therefore, a major driver of the EPS market.: Governments worldwide are implementing stringent fuel economy and emission standards. These regulations are pushing automakers to invest in technologies that improve vehicle efficiency while reducing environmental impact. EPS systems, with their ability to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, are playing a key role in helping automakers meet these regulations. This has led to increased investment in EPS systems by both established automotive giants and new market entrants.: The increasing purchasing power of consumers in emerging markets, especially in countries like China and India, is fueling the demand for luxury and fuel-efficient vehicles. As these markets continue to grow, the demand for vehicles equipped with advanced technologies such as EPS is expected to rise. Additionally, the adoption of ADAS features is also becoming more widespread in these regions, further boosting EPS demand.





Key Challenges:

While the EPS market presents significant growth opportunities, it is not without its challenges. One of the primary hurdles is the high initial cost associated with EPS technology compared to traditional hydraulic systems. However, as technology advances and economies of scale are realized, these costs are expected to decrease, making EPS systems more accessible to a wider range of consumers and manufacturers.

Another challenge is the complexity of integrating EPS systems into existing vehicle architectures, particularly for manufacturers that are transitioning from traditional systems. This requires significant investment in research and development to ensure seamless integration and to meet regulatory standards.

Key Takeaways from the Report:



The global Electronic Power Steering (EPS) market is poised for significant growth, with an expected value of USD 29,378.8 Million in 2025 and projected to reach USD 48,774.3 Million by 2035.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for fuel-efficient, environmentally friendly vehicles and the growing integration of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS).

EPS systems offer a key advantage over traditional Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS) by reducing engine load and improving fuel efficiency.

Key markets such as China, India, the United States, Germany, and Japan are seeing substantial growth, with China and India leading the way. The market faces challenges in terms of cost and technological integration, but these are expected to decrease over time with technological advancements.



Learn More About Emerging Opportunities – View the Full Report!

"The Electronic Power Steering (EPS) market is poised for growth, driven by the shift to electric vehicles, fuel efficiency regulations, and demand for advanced safety features. EPS offers benefits like better fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and improved driving, making it essential for the future of the automotive industry." – opines Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Geographical Insights:

The EPS market is witnessing substantial growth across various regions. The demand for EPS systems is particularly high in China and India, two of the fastest-growing automotive markets in the world. These countries are projected to have the highest CAGRs from 2025 to 2035, with growth rates of 7.2% and 6.9%, respectively.

In North America, the United States is expected to maintain steady growth, with a projected CAGR of 5.3%. The demand for EPS systems in the U.S. is driven by the increasing shift toward electric vehicles and the growing adoption of ADAS technologies.

Europe, particularly Germany and Japan, also remains a strong market for EPS technology. While their growth rates are slightly lower than those of China and India, the European and Japanese automotive industries are still witnessing significant demand for EPS systems due to their focus on fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and vehicle safety.





Leading Players Operating in the Market:



Bosch

JTEKT Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

SHOWA Corporation

Nexteer Automotive

NSK Ltd

Hyundai Mobis

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Mando Corporation Zhuzhou Elite Electro-Mechanical Co. Ltd.

Electronic Power Steering (EPS) Industry Segmentation Analysis:

By Component Type :



Steering Column

Steering Motor Electronic Control Unit (ECU)



By Vehicle Type :



Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles Electric Vehicles (EVs)



By EPS Type :



Column Assist EPS (C-EPS)

Pinion Assist EPS (P-EPS) Rack Assist EPS (R-EPS)



By Region :



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia Middle East and Africa (MEA)



French Translation:

Français Selon Future Market Insights (FMI), le marché mondial de la direction assistée électronique (EPS) connaît une croissance rapide et devrait atteindre une taille de 29 378,8 millions USD en 2025, avec un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 5,2 % de 2025 à 2035, pour finalement atteindre 48 774,3 millions USD d'ici 2035. Alors que l'industrie automobile continue d'évoluer, la technologie EPS est devenue un composant essentiel, stimulée par la demande de véhicules plus économes en carburant, plus respectueux de l'environnement et plus avancés technologiquement. L'EPS est devenue un choix populaire parmi les constructeurs automobiles en raison de sa capacité à améliorer les performances du véhicule tout en réduisant les émissions de carbone, offrant une alternative convaincante aux systèmes de direction assistée hydraulique (HPS) traditionnels.

La croissance du marché EPS :

La prise de conscience croissante des systèmes automobiles avancés, en particulier ceux intégrant des systèmes avancés d'aide à la conduite (ADAS) , a été l'un des principaux catalyseurs de l'expansion rapide du marché des systèmes EPS. Les consommateurs exigeant des véhicules plus économes en carburant et plus respectueux de l'environnement, les constructeurs automobiles sont soumis à une pression croissante pour se conformer à des normes réglementaires plus strictes en matière d'économie de carburant et de réduction des émissions. Les systèmes EPS sont devenus une technologie essentielle pour relever ces défis, offrant à la fois une efficacité énergétique et des performances de conduite améliorées.

Contrairement aux systèmes HPS traditionnels qui s'appuient sur des pompes hydrauliques alimentées par le moteur, les systèmes EPS sont alimentés par des moteurs électriques. Ce changement réduit la charge sur le moteur, ce qui se traduit par une consommation de carburant plus faible et une efficacité accrue du véhicule. Alors que la sensibilisation mondiale aux problèmes de changement climatique et de consommation de carburant continue de croître, l'EPS est devenue une option attrayante pour les constructeurs automobiles qui souhaitent développer des véhicules qui répondent à la fois aux attentes des consommateurs et aux exigences réglementaires.

Principaux moteurs de la croissance du marché EPS :

: Le marché automobile a connu une transformation importante au cours de la dernière décennie, avec une augmentation marquée de l'adoption de véhicules électriques (VE) et de véhicules hybrides. L'EPS joue un rôle essentiel pour rendre ces véhicules plus efficaces en réduisant l'énergie nécessaire à la direction, ce qui est crucial pour optimiser la consommation énergétique globale des VE. De plus, les systèmes EPS font partie intégrante de l'intégration des ADAS, qui sont devenus un argument de vente clé pour les véhicules de luxe. Cette synergie entre la technologie EPS et les ADAS devrait continuer à stimuler la croissance du marché.: les consommateurs et les gouvernements du monde entier s'efforcent de réduire la consommation de carburant et les émissions de carbone. Face aux préoccupations croissantes concernant le changement climatique, l'industrie automobile est sous pression pour produire des véhicules plus économes en carburant. Les systèmes EPS constituent une solution précieuse, car ils réduisent la charge du moteur et, par extension, la consommation de carburant, contribuant ainsi à améliorer l'efficacité énergétique globale. La demande croissante de véhicules plus écologiques est donc un moteur majeur du marché EPS.: Les gouvernements du monde entier mettent en œuvre des normes strictes en matière d'économie de carburant et d'émissions. Ces réglementations poussent les constructeurs automobiles à investir dans des technologies qui améliorent l'efficacité des véhicules tout en réduisant l'impact environnemental. Les systèmes EPS, grâce à leur capacité à améliorer l'efficacité énergétique et à réduire les émissions, jouent un rôle clé pour aider les constructeurs automobiles à respecter ces réglementations. Cela a conduit à une augmentation des investissements dans les systèmes EPS, tant de la part des géants de l'automobile établis que des nouveaux entrants sur le marché.: Le pouvoir d'achat croissant des consommateurs dans les marchés émergents, en particulier dans des pays comme la Chine et l'Inde, alimente la demande de véhicules de luxe et économes en carburant. À mesure que ces marchés continuent de croître, la demande de véhicules équipés de technologies avancées telles que l'EPS devrait augmenter. En outre, l'adoption des fonctions ADAS se généralise également dans ces régions, ce qui stimule encore davantage la demande d'EPS.

Principaux défis :

Bien que le marché EPS offre d'importantes opportunités de croissance, il n'est pas sans défis. L'un des principaux obstacles est le coût initial élevé associé à la technologie EPS par rapport aux systèmes hydrauliques traditionnels. Cependant, à mesure que la technologie progresse et que des économies d'échelle sont réalisées, ces coûts devraient diminuer, ce qui rendra les systèmes EPS plus accessibles à un plus large éventail de consommateurs et de fabricants.

Un autre défi est la complexité de l'intégration des systèmes EPS dans les architectures de véhicules existantes, en particulier pour les constructeurs qui abandonnent les systèmes traditionnels. Cela nécessite des investissements importants en recherche et développement pour garantir une intégration transparente et respecter les normes réglementaires.

Principaux points à retenir du rapport :



Le marché mondial de la direction assistée électronique (EPS) est sur le point de connaître une croissance significative, avec une valeur attendue de 29 378,8 millions USD en 2025 et devrait atteindre 48 774,3 millions USD d'ici 2035.

Le marché est stimulé par la demande croissante de véhicules économes en carburant et respectueux de l'environnement et par l'intégration croissante des systèmes avancés d'aide à la conduite (ADAS).

Les systèmes EPS offrent un avantage clé par rapport à la direction assistée hydraulique traditionnelle (HPS) en réduisant la charge du moteur et en améliorant le rendement énergétique.

Les marchés clés tels que la Chine, l'Inde, les États-Unis, l'Allemagne et le Japon connaissent une croissance substantielle, la Chine et l'Inde étant en tête. Le marché est confronté à des défis en termes de coût et d'intégration technologique, mais ceux-ci devraient diminuer au fil du temps grâce aux avancées technologiques.



(( Le marché de la direction assistée électronique (EPS) est voué à la croissance, stimulé par le passage aux véhicules électriques, les réglementations sur l'efficacité énergétique et la demande de fonctionnalités de sécurité avancées. L'EPS offre des avantages tels qu'une meilleure efficacité énergétique, des émissions plus faibles et une conduite améliorée, ce qui en fait un élément essentiel pour l'avenir de l'industrie automobile )), estimeNikhil Kaitwade, vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI).

Informations géographiques :

Le marché EPS connaît une croissance substantielle dans diverses régions. La demande de systèmes EPS est particulièrement élevée en Chine et en Inde, deux des marchés automobiles connaissant la croissance la plus rapide au monde. Ces pays devraient connaître les taux de croissance annuels composés les plus élevés entre 2025 et 2035, avec des taux de croissance respectifs de 7,2 % et 6,9 %.

En Amérique du Nord, les États-Unis devraient maintenir une croissance soutenue, avec un TCAC prévu de 5,3 %. La demande de systèmes EPS aux États-Unis est stimulée par la transition croissante vers les véhicules électriques et l'adoption croissante des technologies ADAS.

L'Europe, et notamment l'Allemagne et le Japon, demeurent également un marché important pour la technologie EPS. Bien que leurs taux de croissance soient légèrement inférieurs à ceux de la Chine et de l'Inde, les industries automobiles européennes et japonaises connaissent toujours une demande importante de systèmes EPS en raison de leur concentration sur l'efficacité énergétique, la réduction des émissions et la sécurité des véhicules.

Principaux acteurs opérant sur le marché :



Bosch

Société JTEKT

Société Mitsubishi Electric

Société SHOWA

Nexteer Automobile

NSK Ltée

Hyundai Mobis

ZF Friedrichshafen SA

Société Mando Zhuzhou Elite Électro-Mécanique Co. Ltd.

Analyse de segmentation du secteur des directions assistées électroniques (EPS) :

Par type de composant :



Colonne de direction

Moteur de direction Unité de contrôle électronique (ECU)



Par type de véhicule :



Voitures de tourisme

Véhicules commerciaux Véhicules électriques (VE)



Par type d'EPS :



Assistance colonne EPS (C-EPS)

Assistance au pignon EPS (P-EPS) Système d'assistance au rack EPS (R-EPS)



Par région :



Amérique du Nord

l'Amérique latine

Europe de l'Ouest

Europe de l'Est

Asie de l'Est

Asie du Sud Moyen-Orient et Afrique (MEA)



Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Automotive Domain:

The global power steering filter market size is anticipated to reach USD 2,172.1 Million by 2032.

The global steering column control modules market share is forecasted to surpass USD 36.27 Million by 2032.

The global steering column locks industry is forecasted to exceed USD 11.7 Billion by 2033.

The global demand for steering stabilizers are projected to surge steadily at 3.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The global steering tie rod sales are estimated to surpass USD 29,939.7 Million milestone in 2034.

The global automotive steering system market revenue is expected to surpass USD 38.0 Billion mark by 2033.

The global automotive brake system & components market valuation projected to cross USD 109,862.1 Million by 2033.

The global automotive sensors market revenue share forecasted to exceed USD 44 Billion by 2033.

The global automotive OEM market value is projected to surpass USD 52.90 Billion milestone by 2033 end.

The global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) sensors market is estimated to hit USD 70.33 Billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and market analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube