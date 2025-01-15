Beyond Insights Hosting Symposium 2025 With The Theme Investment Strategies For A Changing World: Navigating Megatrends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kathlyn TohPETALING JAYA, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Beyond Insights is proud to announce the Beyond Insights Symposium 2025 , a landmark event that brings together global thought leaders, industry experts, and investors to revolutionize the way individuals approach investment amidst transformative megatrends. Scheduled from January 6 to December 31, 2025, this event is set to empower retail investors with the tools and insights traditionally reserved for institutional players.Empowering Retail Investors: The Vision Behind the SymposiumFounded by Kathlyn, the Director and Chief Trainer of Beyond Insights, this Symposium embodies her mission to bridge the gap between institutional and retail investors. With a career spanning over three decades, Kathlyn has seen firsthand the pitfalls of a bottom-up stock analysis approach that overlooks broader macroeconomic contexts. Her vision for the Symposium is deeply rooted in her belief that financial education can transform lives.“The stock market is often six to nine months ahead of the economy,” explains Kathlyn.“Institutional investors leverage this understanding to stay ahead, but retail investors are often left behind. The Symposium is about leveling the playing field.”This event aligns seamlessly with Beyond Insights' mission of“Bringing out the best in you and your financial future,” equipping attendees to navigate the complexities of the global financial landscape.A Focus on 6 Transformative MegatrendsThe 2025 Symposium delves into six transformative megatrends reshaping industries globally, including:Artificial IntelligenceClean EnergyBig Data“These megatrends aren't just opportunities; they're glimpses into the future of global industries,” says Kathlyn.“Imagine being fully prepared to act before these trends reach their peak.”A World-Class Lineup of SpeakersThe Symposium features an outstanding lineup of speakers, each offering unparalleled insights:Brett N. Steenbarger, renowned author of Psychology of Trading, discussing market and investor behavior.Foong Chee Mun, CEO of YTL AI Labs, exploring AI's transformative role in reshaping industries.Raja Azmi, Director of Strategic Pursuits at Google Cloud, delving into technology's impact on ASEAN's public sector.Ken Low, Head of Dealings at Moomoo Securities Malaysia, providing market insights and strategies.Join the MovementThe Beyond Insights Symposium 2025 invites retail investors to reimagine their potential. Gain actionable insights, explore the trends shaping tomorrow, and learn to act wisely today.For more information and registration details, visit Beyond Insights Symposium 2025.Media Contact:[Your Name][Your Position]Beyond Insights[Phone Number][Email Address]About Beyond Insights:Beyond Insights is a leading financial education provider dedicated to empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools to achieve their financial goals. With a mission to bring out the best in people and their financial futures, Beyond Insights has transformed countless lives through its innovative programs and expert guidance.

