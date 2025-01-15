Unity Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings Of $11.5 Million And Full Year Earnings Of $41.5 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLINTON, N.J., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bancorp, (NASDAQ: UNTY), parent company of Unity Bank, reported net income of $11.5 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $10.9 million, or $1.07 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. This represents a 5.5% increase in net income and a 5.6% increase in net income per diluted share. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Unity Bancorp reported net income of $41.5 million, or $4.06 per diluted share, compared to net income of $39.7 million, or $3.84 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. This represents a 4.4% increase net income and a 5.7% increase in net income per diluted share.

James A. Hughes, President and CEO, commented on the financial results:“We are proud to share with you the results of Unity Bancorp Inc. for the 2024 fiscal year. We achieved both a record year and a record quarter of earnings. For the year, we earned $41.5 million in net income, or $4.06 per diluted share, representing a 1.68% ROA and a 14.99% ROE. For the fourth quarter, we earned $11.5 million in net income, or $1.13 per diluted share, representing a 1.83% ROA and a 15.77% ROE.

“In the fourth quarter, our net interest margin expanded 21 basis points by lowering our cost of funds 20 basis points and increasing our yield on loans 4 basis points. On the balance sheet, we grew loans $43.3 million in the fourth quarter, representing a 1.95% increase quarter over quarter. We funded this loan growth with deposits, which grew $54.2 million or 2.65% quarter over quarter. Notably, noninterest bearing demand deposits grew $16.8 million, or 3.97% quarter over quarter.

“In the fourth quarter, the Federal Reserve cut overnight interest rates by an additional 50 basis points; however, the Federal Reserve's 2025 outlook indicates a more hawkish stance compared to three months ago. Despite this outlook, we remain confident in our ability to deliver continued growth and profitability in 2025. We will continue to keep our business model simple; focusing on growing our core deposit franchise and making loans to consumers and small-to-medium sized businesses in our local communities. This growth will be driven by our talented employees, who are the Company's most important asset. A focus on customer service and community engagement is aligned with a culture of engaged employees taking care of our valuable clients.”

