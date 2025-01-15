(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Begin to Assess the Effects of These Standards on Your Company or Clients

We are seeing an unprecedented level of major accounting changes from US and international standard-setters. This conference will address the latest developments in key areas. Experts from the Big Four and regional firms will lead the discussion.

Learning Objectives:



Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas

Recognize the timelines and key factors Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients

Certifications:

Earn up to 16 CPE Credits

Who Should Attend?



CFOs (and their staff)

Controllers

VPs of Finance

Financial Managers

Internal Auditors

Tax Accountants

Treasury Staff

Accountants in Industry

Internal Control/SOX personnel

Consultants

Public Accountants Educators

Agenda: Day 1

8:45 - 9:50 - Financial Accounting Fraud Trends and Cases: Revenue Recognition Issues



Key SEC Enforcements Trends and Cases How to manage or mitigate the risk of fraud

9:50 - 10:00 - Break

10:00 - 11:30 - SEC Update



SEC Rulemaking Agenda

Climate disclosures

Pay vs Performance

SEC Proposed Rules

SEC Staff Guidance

Comment Letter Trends MD&A

11:30 - 11:40 - Break

11:40 - 12:55 - GenAI Use Cases in Accounting & Finance



Define key AI terms

Demystifying the different forms of AI

Practical use-cases today

Exciting use cases for tomorrow Strategies for approaching AI adoption

12:55 - 1:40 - Break

1:40 - 3:10 - Segment Reporting & DISE



Significant expense principle and required disclosures

Changes to existing guidance Disclosures related to disaggregation of income statement expenses (DISE)

3:10 - 3:15 - Break

3:15 - 4:40 - ESG Update



Application of regulations

Regulatory updates

The new climate accounting journey The SOXification of ESG

Agenda: Day 2

8:45 - 9:45 - Financial Accounting Update



Recently Issued and newly proposed Accounting Standard Updates (ASU) Key elements of proposed ASUs and how they may impact your company

9:45 - 9:55 - Break

9:55 - 11:15 - Financial Accounting: Operational Issues



Best practices in operations - where companies are seeing efficiencies and pitfalls Close Process

11:15 - 11:25 - Break

11:25 - 12:45 - Tax Update



Tax policy, proposals and projects

Congressional agenda and debt ceiling discussions

Tax policy in 2023-2024 Budget deficits and future tax policy decisions

12:45 - 1:45 - Break

1:45 - 3:05 - Cybersecurity Update



New SEC Guidance on Information Security

Cautionary tales - examination of recent cases

What we are seeing: weak passwords, social media exposure, breach list exposure, LinkedIn scraping, lack of MFA, missing patches, insecure storage of credentials

Social engineering attacks What you can do - active management

3:05 - 3:20 - Break

3:20 - 4:55 - SOX & Internal Controls Update



Risk assessment refresh

Significant transactions and events

SOX modernization and optimization

Information used in controls Deficiencies & severity assessment

Speakers



Steve Abrahamson former Managing Director in EY's Cybersecurity Consulting Practice

Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager

Matt Jacques Alix Partners, Partner (former Chief Accountant - Division of Enforcement at SEC)

Dom Kills Grant Thornton, Partner - Technology Industry

Cindy Williams Grant Thornton, Managing Director - SEC Regulatory Matters

Storme Sixeas Deloitte, Senior Tax Manager

Matt Conroy Effectus Group, Director, Technical Accounting & IPO Services

Matt Svetich Effectus Group, Partner

Rich Daisley RSM, Senior Manager, Accounting Standards Group

Dan Hansen Protiviti, Managing Director Jon Medina Protiviti, Managing Director

