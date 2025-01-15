The Future Of The American Family-A New Book Release By E&R Publishers New York

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Future of the American Family-hardcover, softcover, and Ebook

The Future of the American Family front and back cover

Dr. Jerry Cammarata

E&R Publishers are proud to announce the release of The Future of the American Family-An Unprecedented Crisis-by Dr. jerry Cammarata.

- Dr. Jerry CammarataNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Future of the American Family -An unprecedented crisis-explores the events that have molded the very idea of family. From the Iron Age to the Enlightenment, from the Industrial Revolution to social media, the family has been subject to storm and squaller as it adapts and struggles to find itself in these modern times. Dr. Cammarata's new book comes at a time when the American family has lost all prioritization in the "busy work" of government. But the book is not only an exploration of the past that led us here, it also offers robust and tangible solutions to course correct and get the family back where it belongs.Early reviews and endorsements of the work include the following:“Government needs to listen to what Dr. Cammarata is saying about the future of the American family. Government and business must see the family as the center of our culture which will be the future success of our nation. Working toward a national family leave policy is another moment in our civil rights journey but the idea of a secretary of the family and a reestablishment of a White House Conference on Families is the type of thinking we need for extraordinary and permanent change for the better. Family first is vital to the restoration of civil rights in our nation and the restoration of the family to greatness. Jerry gets-David A. Paterson, 55th Governor of New York“The impact Dr. Jerry Cammarata has had on the Parental Leave issue over the last 50 years has been profound. Yes, our American Family is threatened and must be put on a road to recovery. Dr. Cammarata provides a clear and thoughtful approach to the rise again of the American Family.”-Steve Aiello-Former president of the New York City Board of Education and special assistant to President Carter on ethnic/urban affairs at the White House“As a publisher reaching hundreds of thousands of readers every week, I know how important it is to reach the public with important information to improve lives. Dr. Cammarata's Book on the future of the American Family is that important information which gives us solutions which could change the way we look at the family forever.”-Victoria Schneps-President and Co-Schneps MediaThey tell a story of a man who won the first Paternity Leave in the United States 50 years ago. Dr. Jerry Cammarata, is that man who today speaks to the present landscape of the family in America and its decline. He capture the essence of the distress, the forces which have failed the American family to thrive. This is a must read for all parents, corporate CEOs, and particularly our current administration which can change the way families will be treated in the future. This book can avert a national family crisis.”-Jerilyn Kronen, PhD-Psychologist in Family Practice“Our american family life is facing so many challenges. Dr. Jerry Cammarata's book, The Future of the American Family, addresses key pillars of family life which require our immediate attention moving forward. This book will surely stimulate discussions and actions on the federal and municipal levels. We must all play a strategic role in redefining family policies and Practices.”-Joseph DeStefano-Mayor of the City of Middletown, New York“Dr. Jerry Cammarata is extraordinarily creative and intelligent. He demonstrates great wisdom and a first-rate mind in his critical and comprehensive analysis of the family as the foundation of our national prosperity. This book is brilliant with respect to an activist roadmap by directly challenging our thought processes with recommendations for fundamental change towards new governmental constructs to enhance our quality of life. It is exciting, fun, and revolutionary!”-Dr. John J. McGrath-CEO and President of Empire Education Corporation and Mildred Elley CollegeI am in a business where the most important factor is "engagement" of the audience. Are they forward in their chairs and listening deeply? Do I have their primary focused attention? Well, Dr. Jerry Cammarata had mine. His book, The Future of the American Family-An Unprecedented Crisis, is written so deeply, and its metaphors are so universal that his insights engage us all. He sounds a justified alarm about the American family and how that steadfastness of keeping the family together is cast against a capitalist society that loves "new." As divorce rates hit their highest numbers, the family remains the greatest glue and the greatest challenge in our society. What does it mean to stay the course? What will the family look like in 2043 with the tremendous breakthroughs that will be made in medical and AI intelligence? This is just a taste of the important questions that Dr. Cammarata's literary work tempts us with. An imperative read for the future of our country.-Tovah Feldshuh, Award-winning actress, playwright, producer, and authorTwo decades into the century, every aspect of our lives and world is fair game for questioning, scrutinization, skepticism, and concern. Does any type of government structure, the rule of law, or our environment have a future? What about the ability to access truthful information, the embrace and sustentation of faith, the willingness to establish and maintain harmonious relationships, and the belief in hope? Before any of those things can be properly addressed, there is a foundational question that must be answered: Can the family unit survive and prosper? In The Future of the American Family, Dr. Jerry Cammarata not only poses that fundamental question, but he also profoundly offers his thesis on the challenges facing today's families, the guardrails to maintaining familial durability, and a prescription for family perseverance and peace.-David Laurell, Former Mayor, City of Burbank, CaliforniaAbout the author:Dr. Jerry Cammarata is a UN Ambassador, a syndicated columnist, and a featured contributor to medical and political journals. In 1980, President Carter appointed him to the White House Conference on Families-a framework which he reintroduces in this book. Other works include "The Fun Book of Fatherhood," an autobiographical account of raising children following his groundbreaking Paternity Leave.

Simon Mills

E&R Publishers New York

+1 917-733-1427

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Book Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.