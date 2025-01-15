Textile Chemicals Market To Grow At 4.7% CAGR, Reaching USD 41.9 Billion By 2032 Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Textile Chemicals Market

Textile Chemicals Embraces Bio-Based Solutions as Sustainability and Regulatory Pressures Intensify.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global textile chemicals market , valued at USD 27.7 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 41.9 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.The growth of the textile chemicals market is fueled by the rising demand for high-performance and sustainable fabrics, along with advancements in textile processing technologies. The increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly and durable textile products is driving manufacturers to adopt innovative chemicals that enhance fabric quality and reduce environmental impact.A significant driver for market growth is the growing emphasis on sustainability. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing stringent environmental policies, compelling manufacturers to develop textile chemicals with minimal ecological footprints. The adoption of biodegradable and water-efficient textile chemicals has gained momentum, aligning with global sustainability goals.Additionally, the integration of advanced textile processing technologies is revolutionizing the market. Innovations in dyeing, finishing, and coating processes are enabling manufacturers to produce textiles with enhanced colorfastness, texture, and functionality. These advancements are broadening the application scope of textile chemicals across various industries, including apparel, home textiles, and industrial textiles.Get a Sample Report of Textile Chemicals Market @Prominent Players:. AkzoNobel NV (Interpon powder coatings, Bonderite chemical pretreatment). Archroma (Livaqua dyes, Smartrepel Eco water repellents). Covestro (Desmophen polyols, Bayhydur crosslinkers). Croda International Plc (Crodasurf surfactants, Crodapearl emulsifiers). DowDuPont (DOWSIL silicone additives, BETASEAL adhesives). Evonik Industries (TEGO textile additives, AEROSIL fumed silica). FCL (FCL Textile Dyes, FCL Auxiliaries). Huntsman International LLC (Avalon dyes, Syntheton textile chemicals). Indofil (IndoPrint dyes, Indosperse dispersing agents). Kemin Industries (Kemin Dyestuff, Kemin Textile Treatments). OMNOVA Solutions Inc (Nexis functional additives, VITEL thermoplastic elastomers). Rudolf GmbH (Rudolf Group Textile Finishing Agents, Eco-Pearl water repellents). TANATEX Chemicals B.V. (Tanatex Textile Auxiliaries, Tanacoat finishing agents). GIOVANNI BOZZETTO S.p.A. (Bozzetto dyes, Bozzetto finishing agents). BASF SE (BASF textile dyes, Ecolab cleaning agents). Clariant International Ltd (Clariant dyes, Clariant textile chemicals). Dystar Group (DyStar dyes, Texapret textile auxiliaries). Sarex Chemicals (Sarex dyes, Sarex finishing agents). Wacker Chemie AG (Wacker silicone emulsions, Wacker textile finishing agents). Zschimmer & Schwarz (Zschimmer textile dyes, Zschimmer & Schwarz auxiliaries)Segmental AnalysisBy Fiber Type. Natural Fiber. Synthetic FiberSynthetic fiber was the element of textile chemicals largely consumed in 2023. That accounted for better than 60 % of the market. The high consumption of synthetic fibers like polyester, nylon, and acrylic in industries like clothing, automotive, and home textiles is responsible for this. Thus, providing superior durability and resistance to shrinkage and color retention and shape, even after many washing cycles, synthetic fibers are the most indispensable materials in high-performance applications. In addition, demand for synthetic fibers is also high as synthetic fibers are less subjected to environmental degradation compared to natural fibers. reducer Hence synthetic fibers treated with certain advanced chemicals have been preferred by sportswear industries which promise moisture-wicking and antimicrobial properties to the fabrics to deliver high functional, comfort as well and freshness.By Product Type. Coating & Sizing Agents. Colorants & Auxiliaries. Finishing Agents. Surfactants. Desizing Agents. Bleaching Agents. Denim Finishing Agents. OthersBy Application. Apparel. Home Textile. Technical Textile. OthersThe apparel segment accounted for the largest share of 45% in the textile chemicals market in 2023. The growing consumer inclination towards fashionable and functional clothing is driving the demand for high-quality textiles treated with advanced chemicals.Within the apparel segment, the sportswear and activewear subcategories are witnessing robust growth due to rising health and fitness trends. Textile chemicals are essential for imparting properties such as moisture management, antimicrobial resistance, and UV protection, which are critical for these applications. Moreover, the demand for sustainable and recyclable textiles is further amplifying the need for specialized chemicals in the apparel sector.Buy Full Research Report on Textile Chemicals Market 2024-2032 @Regional AnalysisAsia Pacific held the largest market share of around 50% in 2023. The region's dominance is attributed to its well-established textile manufacturing base and the presence of leading textile exporters such as China, India, and Bangladesh. The availability of low-cost labor and raw materials has made Asia Pacific a hub for textile production, driving the demand for textile chemicals.In addition, the rising disposable incomes and changing consumer preferences in emerging economies are boosting the demand for high-quality textiles, further propelling the market. Governments in the region are also promoting sustainable textile manufacturing practices, encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly textile chemicals. For instance, India's“Make in India” initiative has fostered investments in sustainable textile production, contributing to market growth.North America accounted for a significant market share of 25% in 2023. The region's demand for textile chemicals is driven by advancements in textile technologies and a strong focus on sustainability. The U.S., in particular, is a key contributor to the market due to its emphasis on high-performance textiles for applications in aerospace, defense, and healthcare. The growing adoption of environmentally friendly chemicals and the presence of major industry players such as Dow Inc. and Huntsman Corporation are further supporting market growth.Europe held a notable share of 20% in 2023, with Germany, Italy, and France leading the market. The region's stringent environmental regulations and focus on circular economy practices are driving the development and adoption of sustainable textile chemicals. The European Union's Green Deal initiative is fostering innovation in eco-friendly textile production, enhancing the market's growth prospects.Recent Developments. July 2024: BASF SE launched a new range of biodegradable textile chemicals designed to meet the rising demand for sustainable fabrics. The product line includes eco-friendly finishing agents that enhance fabric durability and performance while adhering to stringent environmental standards.. June 2024: Archroma introduced a new collection of high-performance textile dyes that minimize water and energy consumption during the dyeing process. The innovation aligns with the company's commitment to sustainable textile production and supports the industry's shift towards green practices.. May 2024: Huntsman Corporation announced the expansion of its manufacturing facilities in India to meet the growing demand for specialty textile chemicals in Asia Pacific. The expansion includes state-of-the-art production lines for eco-friendly dyes and finishing agents.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. 