Insightsoftware Acquires Justperform To Deliver Unified, No-Code, Cloud-Native Enterprise Performance Management

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware , the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced it acquired JustPerform , an intelligent, cloud-native planning, consolidation, and reporting platform. The brings next-generation enterprise performance management (EPM) capabilities, enhanced by AI-driven predictive analytics and automated insights, to insightsoftware's portfolio. These advancements empower customers to have a unified, intelligent solution that connects strategy to outcomes, aligns teams with dynamic planning, streamlines complex financial processes, and enhances decision-making to drive business value.

The demand for EPM platforms is surging as organizations seek integrated, cloud-native solutions to address budgeting, forecasting, and consolidation challenges with real-time accuracy. JustPerform is an intelligent, fully cloud-native EPM platform that simplifies financial and operational planning and financial close processes through a process-first approach, intuitive interface, and seamless ERP integration. With detailed role-based authorizations, robust audit trails, and individual-level data controls, JustPerform ensures compliance with evolving regulations while enabling agile, process-driven decision-making to enhance performance and drive smarter decisions across every level.

“insightsoftware remains committed to delivering powerful, user-friendly solutions that enable finance teams to do more with fewer resources. Our acquisition of JustPerform supports this strategy, as the company's modern, scalable, cloud-native platform empowers organizations to unify EPM processes,” said Monica Boydston, General Manager, EPM & Controllership at insightsoftware.“JustPerform's modern architecture and integrated platform complement and extend the power of our existing suite of financial planning, consolidation, and reporting solutions, providing organizations across the globe with a comprehensive solution that streamlines the journey from planning to disclosure.”

The JustPerform EPM platform puts power in the hands of business users, enabling them to take control without heavily relying on technical expertise. Its cloud-based architecture provides agility and flexibility for forecasting, planning, consolidation, and reporting processes. Simplified integrations with leading ERP, CRM, and BI systems, as well as spreadsheets, eliminate the manual collation and consolidation of an organization's data, providing one single source of the truth for faster financial closes and more strategic planning cycles.

“We built JustPerform with financial professionals in mind, aiming to resolve the pain points that legacy systems often fail to address. Our strong results in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer reports and BPM Pulse Surveys show how much our users value the experience and results our platform delivers,” said Shameek Bhushan, Chief Growth Officer at JustPerform.“Joining insightsoftware allows us to expand this mission and reach more organizations worldwide that want to unify and modernize their EPM processes. Together, we're creating a future of intelligent, centralized, and collaborative performance management.”

With its cloud-based, scalable architecture, the JustPerform platform sets a foundation for the future. It enables insightsoftware to add integrations for advances in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and UI/UX functionality. Its deep Excel integration allows users to automate traditionally manual tasks, improving both speed and accuracy in reporting and planning efforts.

BPM Partners, a leading advisory firm in business performance management, underscores the urgent need for integrated solutions to streamline financial and operational processes.

“To meet today's challenges, financial professionals are ideally seeking a single, integrated solution that can streamline and automate their financial and operational planning, along with financial consolidation, close, and reporting,” said Craig Schiff, President and CEO of BPM Partners.“With the addition of JustPerform to their portfolio, which includes Certent and Longview Tax, insightsoftware greatly expands its capabilities in this area and joins the ranks of leading vendors that can truly meet this need.”

In the last six years, insightsoftware has acquired 29 companies, including recent acquisitions of JustPerform, LeaseAccelerator , FXLoader, and Fiplana .

