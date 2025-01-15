Protyze Launches 99 Percent Lactose-Free Clear Whey Protein Supplements

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, India, January 15, 2024: Protyze, a premium and wellness supplement brand under Alphacentric Healthcare Pvt Ltd, is proud to announce the launch of India's first Clear Whey Protein supplement that is 99% lactose-free. This innovative product is designed to provide a refreshing and easy-to-digest protein experience for enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals.



Lactose Intolerance in India

According to the reports, approximately '1/3rd of Indians are lactose intolerant'. This means that many individuals in India struggle to digest lactose, a sugar found in milk and other dairy products. Traditional whey protein supplements often contain lactose, making it difficult for these individuals to consume them effectively.



Protyze's Solution

Protyze's clear whey protein isolate is specifically designed to address this issue. With 99% lactose-free content, this supplement ensures easy digestion and optimal absorption for individuals with lactose intolerance. The product is crafted in Protyze's advanced R&D center, ensuring top-notch quality and rigorous testing for exceptional results.



Protyze's groundbreaking formulation is free from gums or thickeners, ensuring easy absorption and digestion. With 3.8 g of leucine for optimal protein synthesis, this supplement is the key to enhanced muscle building and recovery.



It is the best whey protein powder in India, available in a range of flavours, including Mango Peach, Strawberry Kiwi, Lychee Martini, and more. The product is designed to be consumed at any time, whether pre-, intra-, or post-workout, and can be mixed with water for a refreshing and protein-packed drink. It is also gluten-free, low in carbs, and has no added sugar, making it a great option for those with dietary restrictions.



Key Features

1. 99% Lactose-Free: Ensures easy digestion and optimal absorption for individuals with lactose intolerance.

2. 24 g of Protein per Scoop: Provides a high-quality whey protein isolate source for muscle growth and recovery.

3. 7.2 g of BCAA: Supports muscle growth and recovery with a higher BCAA content.

4. Ultra Low Carb: Suitable for individuals with dietary restrictions or preferences.

5. Zero Added Sugar: Provides a refreshing and healthy protein experience without added sugars.



Benefits

1. Easy Digestion: Designed for individuals with lactose intolerance, ensuring easy digestion and optimal absorption.

2. Optimal Absorption: Ensures that the body can effectively utilize the protein for muscle growth and recovery.

3. Muscle Growth and Recovery: Supports muscle growth and recovery with a high-quality protein source.

4. Lactose and Gluten Free: Suitable for individuals with dietary restrictions or preferences.



"We are thrilled to launch India's First Clear Whey Protein that is 99% lactose-free best clear whey protein supplements," said Vinit Kumar, CEO of Protyze. "Our goal is to provide a high-quality, easy-to-digest protein experience that supports fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals in achieving their goals. We believe that our innovative product will revolutionize the way people consume protein supplements."



Protyze is committed to quality and innovation, and its products are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility that adheres to the highest standards of quality and safety. The company is dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve a healthier, happier life through its scientifically formulated products.



