(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 15th January 2025: As the global demand for technical textiles surges, India is emerging as a key hub for innovation and growth. Recognizing the vast potential of this evolving market, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India is proud to announce a ground-breaking collaboration for 'Techtextil India - the country's premier for the technical textiles with Austrian Fibers Institute. This strategic alliance between the two-leading platforms in technical textiles will bring the Asia edition of the renowned Dornbirn GFC at a part of Techtextil India Symposium in 2025. A powerhouse event that promises to set new benchmarks for the global technical textiles industry.



The 10th edition of Techtextil India 2025 which is scheduled from 19 – 21 November 2025, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, will open its doors for the Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress Asia on 18th November 2025 to be held under Techtextil India Symposium. By uniting two of the industry's most influential platforms, this partnership will offer an unparalleled opportunity for the entire value chain of the technical textiles industry to explore global advancements in fibre technology, sustainable materials and cutting-edge applications, aligning with the growing focus on innovations in the domain.



The Dornbirn GFC Asia in India 2025 will spotlight on theme titled as 'Shaping the future: Sustainable Growth in Fiber Solutions and Innovations'. The conference will be led by globally acclaimed subject matter experts, researchers, manufacturers and thought leaders. The GFC Asia – India Conference will host a diverse line-up of speakers from India and around the world, showcasing cutting-edge innovations and expertise in the fiber and textile industry. The discussions will spotlight ground-breaking advances in spinning technology.



Driven by intensive research and development, the upcoming edition of the Techtextil India will present the innovative strides made by the industry players. From various stages of production of man-made fibre, non-woven and others, to the evolving applications and maintenance methods, the expo will be a source of upgrading knowledge and expanding the network.



Speaking about the collaboration, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, said:“The technical textiles industry is at a transformative juncture in India. At this point of time, the partnership of Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India with Austrian Fibers Institute to organise Dornbirn GFC along with Techtextil India 2025 will amplify the benefits of networking and knowledge sharing for the industry professionals. A collaboration of this stature for technical textiles will set a new benchmark for the industry segment.”



Expressing similar sentiments, Mr. Matthias W. Gluth, Managing Director, Austrian Fibers Institute, shared:“We are thrilled about this collaboration, which marks a significant step in extending our presence in Asia. It aligns with the vision of the Dornbirn GFC to strengthen its footprint in this dynamic region. Alongside the already established Dornbirn GFC Asia – Korea, this new collaboration with Techtextil India reflects our commitment to actively contribute to and engage with the growing Indian market, fostering innovation and global partnerships in the fibre and textile industry.”



Techtextil India 2025 edition is already sold out and has witnessed a strong interest from leading global brands who have signed up to exhibit. Industry giants such as Reliance Industries, Aditya Birla Yarns, JB Ecotex Ltd, Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd and Perlon Group amongst several other prestigious brands, have committed to showcasing their innovations. The industry machinery manufacturers, fibre and yarn, advancements by textile mills, non-woven, functional textiles, high-performance apparel and more, will be a part of the display along with specialized pavilions like Meditex, focusing on advancements in medical textiles.



Indian government is aiming for the technical textile market to reach USD 40 billion by 2030 and total exports targeted are USD 10 billion by 2030. The Indian government and the industry players are confident that India will soon become the world leader in manufacturing of technical textiles. Schemes like National Technical textiles Mission (NTTM) and Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (TUFS) are offering the benefits to industry stakeholders. Under NTTM, the government is focusing on 156 R&D projects for driving innovations. The government is also encouraging Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) to boost the segment.



The growing focus on sustainability and circularity in textiles is opening up new avenues encouraging reuse, repairing, refurbishing and recycling of the products. Indian government and technical textile educational programmes are witnessing a growth to impart knowledge and skills across categories like medical textiles, mobile textiles, geotextiles, geosynthetics and etc., which represent an attractive future. Applications ranging from medical textiles to sportswear, automotive to construction and environmental sustainability are driving the demand for high-performance materials.



Amidst this backdrop, the collaboration of Dornbirn GFC and Techtextil India 2025 marks a pivotal step in positioning India as a global hub for technical textile innovation and strengthening cross-border knowledge exchange. With the technical textiles market poised to redefine industries, Techtextil Symposium India will also present Meditex Conference during the event.





About Dornbirn GFC



The Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress (GFC), held annually in Dornbirn, Austria, is a premier international platform for innovation and exchange in the fiber, textile, and nonwovens industry. This year's event will take place from 10–12 September 2025, inviting industry leaders, researchers, and innovators from around the world. Key highlights include sessions on Work- & Protective Wear, Defense, Carbon Stewardship: Harnessing Biomass, Recycling & Capture for a Sustainable Future, and Fiber Innovations: From Production to Application. Additionally, a Cross-Industry Session will explore transformative topics such as the Energy Transition and Pulp, Paper & Packaging Innovations. Join us in shaping the future of sustainable and innovative fiber solutions!



About Techtextil India



Techtextil India is a leading trade fair dedicated to technical textiles, nonwovens, and composites. It provides a robust platform for industry professionals to discover the latest trends, technologies, and business opportunities.



Techtextil India is part of Texpertise, the textile business network. The network of Messe Frankfurt unites current topics, trends, events around the textile business and connects more than 500,000 people from all over the world.

