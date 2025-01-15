Currently, No Evidence Of Assassination Plots Against Zelensky Head Of State Protection Department

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is currently no evidence of preparations for assassination attempts on President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was stated by the Head of the Department of the State Protection of Ukraine (DSPU), Oleksii Morozov, in an interview with Ukrinform .

"You know that there was an assassination plot on the President, and an investigation into the matter is underway. The suspects are in the SBU's (the Security Service of Ukraine) detention facility. Certain procedural actions are being carried out there. At this moment, we are managing to prevent such incidents – currently, there is no evidence of preparations for assassination attempts. Our job is to prevent threats. The state protection is a complex, multi-level system of measures – from gathering information to providing physical security," Morozov emphasized.

He noted that the DSPU, in this context, is actively cooperating with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the National Police, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"We are working productively with the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. We are actively exchanging information. Foreign partners are also assisting us. If they have information about potential threats to our individuals, they certainly inform us. By the way, information exchange is one of the key areas of international cooperation for the Department," Oleksii Morozov stressed.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine's counterintelligence and SBU investigators thwarted Russia's FSB plans to eliminate top military-political leadership in the spring of 2024. In particular, two DSPU colonels were arrested for passing secret information to Russians.