Yemen's Houthis Claim Missile Attack On Power Plant In Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Jan 15 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis said in a statement yesterday that, it targeted a power in the southern Israeli city of Eilat, using a“winged missile.”

“The attack achieved its goal successfully,” Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said in the statement, aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Also, Sarea said, the Houthis carried out another attack against Israel, targeting vital targets in Tel Aviv city, with several bomb-laden drones.

He vowed that, the Houthis' against Israel“will not stop until Israel stops the war in Gaza, and lifts its siege.”

The attacks against the power station in Eilat and targets in Tel Aviv came, a few hours after the Houthis took responsibility for launching a ballistic rocket attack against the Israeli Defence Ministry.

Earlier in the day, Israeli media said the Houthi rocket attack was intercepted by the Israeli air defence system.

Since Nov, 2023, the Houthis have been carrying out rocket and drone attacks on Israel and disrupting“Israeli-linked” shipping in the Red Sea, in solidarity with Palestinians amid their ongoing conflict with the Israeli regime.– NNN-SABA

