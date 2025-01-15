Latest recognition makes IFS a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice across three categories: Field Service Management, Cloud ERP, and now

EAM.

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software provider, has been named as a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner Voice of the Customer Enterprise Asset Management report. IFS now has the distinction of being a Customers' Choice across three of its core solution areas: Field Service Management, Cloud

ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, and Enterprise Asset Management.

Max Roberts, Chief Operating Officer at IFS, commented : "We believe it is a hugely powerful testament to our customer focus and industry-specific innovation that IFS is currently recognized as a Customers' Choice in three categories – EAM, FSM and ERP – where we have a distinctly unique offering. Customer feedback is an essential contributor that helps IFS continuously innovate, enabling asset and service-intensive organizations to accelerate growth and see value from our Industrial AI solutions. I am very proud that so many of our EAM customers were compelled to submit reviews about their experience with IFS, resulting in IFS being named a Customers' Choice."

Reviews from IFS's Enterprise Asset Management customers include:



"The IFS product has deep industry functionality for an asset-centric service-oriented organization."– IT, Energy and Utilities

"Great Enterprise Asset Management product with excellent forward deployment capabilities." - IT, Manufacturing

"I have provided IFS EAM with the highest rating, because it has significantly transformed our operational capabilities and transparency." Project Lead & Digital Strategist – Manufacturing "Decoding the effective implementation of EAM in just over a year." – IT, Energy and Utilities

Access the full report here



IFS's enterprise asset management solutions manage customer assets for the entire lifecycle. With AI capabilities for asset lifecycle management and improved asset performance, customers can gain a complete picture of their asset position, enabling them to maximize asset value, improve safety, and increase productivity. Together with IFS Ultimo, a SaaS

EAM solution focused on maintenance and safety that is part of the 2024 Customers' Choice recognition, IFS provides choice to customers with two distinct EAM offerings, a powerful differentiator for customers with heavy asset and service needs.

This is the latest Gartner Peer Insights recognition for IFS in a series of category recognitions in 2024. In July 2024, IFS was the only vendor with a Customers' Choice distinction for Field Service Management, a recognition provided to vendors for meeting or exceeding the market average for both Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption. Additionally, IFS was named a 2024 Customers' Choice for Cloud ERP for Product-centric Enterprises overall, and in the Manufacturing industry specifically. IFS also had the highest revenue in the Gartner Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 2023 in the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) segment for the third consecutive year.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice recognizes vendors in this market based on reviews from verified end-user professionals. The Customers' Choice distinction takes into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings. To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate.

Learn more about how IFS supports organizations through its enterprise asset management solutions at:



About IFS

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for

hardcore businesses that make, service, and power our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AITM to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS Cloud is a fully

composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers' specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Service Management (ITSM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of ServiceTM.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 6,500 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit

ifs

to learn why.

