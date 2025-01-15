Rape-Murder Case: K'taka BJP Delegation Visits Victim's Residence In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 15 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP delegation on Wednesday visited the residence of the six-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Bengaluru.

The delegation headed by former and K. R. Puram BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj met the girl's family and consoled the parents.

He condemned the incident and demanded a comprehensive investigation into the case.

K. R. Puram constituency vice president Ganesh Reddy, ward president Satish Kumar, and local BJP leaders from the constituency were also present.

The victim's family hailed from Nepal and one of its members worked as a security guard in an under-construction building. The family stayed in the same building on the ground floor with two children.

The incident occurred around 7.30 p.m. on Monday when the victim's father was out at work and his mother had gone to collect firewood lying on the fourth floor of the building. The girl was playing on the first floor in the Rammurthynagar police station area.

When the accused, who also worked as a mason, found the victim alone, he raped her in an inebriated state.

The accused, identified as 25-year-old Abhisheik Kumar from Bihar, has been arrested. The accused had come to Bengaluru four days ago.

Police investigation revealed that the mother after noticing the accused lying on her daughter had hit him with a wooden log and screamed for help. Following this, other workers came to the spot and rushed the girl to a hospital.

However, the sources said that the girl died during the sexual assault due to suffocation.

After hearing about the incident, locals and labourers gathered and thrashed the accused. The Rammurthynagar Police who arrived at the spot arrested the accused.

DCP (East) D. Devaraj assured the enraged people that the accused would be punished.

The police have booked the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.