Château Le Fantôme Raises €50 Thousand Euros For Three Bottles Of Wine At Charity Auction

Château Le Fantôme Raises €50 Thousand Euros For Three Bottles Of Wine At Charity Auction
Date
1/15/2025 4:31:26 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
The auction supported a Vatican charitable project. The winning bidder's funds were remitted directly to the project coordinator at the Vatican.
Château Le Fantôme is believed to be the only non commercial vineyard in Pomerol, France.
The château sits on soils first planted by the Hospitallers of St. John of Jerusalem during the first centuries of the last millennium according to stone markers found on the property, making this one of the oldest vineyards of Bordeaux.
The cross on the bottle's design pays homage to its past while the artwork by Oliviero Rainaldi, titled Calma Tu Alma, embraces the future. During the Great Jubilee of 2000, Pope John Paul II awarded Oliviero the title of Academic of the Pontifical Academy of Fine Arts and Letters of the Virtuosi at the Pantheon.
Château Le Fantôme's wines are not available for purchase. These extremely limited and rare bottles of wine are only shared among certain individuals close to the producers, and luminaries in all corners of the world.
About
Château Le Fantôme
Château Le Fantôme is believed to be the only non commercial vineyard in Pomerol, France. According to stone markers found on the property the terroir was cultivated by the Hospitallers of St. John of Jerusalem nearly 1000 years ago making it one of the oldest vineyards in Bordeaux. Its wines are not available for purchase.
Contact :
[email protected]
SOURCE Chateau Le Fantome
MENAFN15012025003732001241ID1109092260
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.