Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills On January 15Th 2025
Date
1/15/2025 4:31:22 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
| ISIN
| Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
| Sale
| Stop-rate (per cent)
| Pro-rata
| Price
| 98 19740 DKT 03/03/25 I
| 680
| 400
| 2.43
| 100 %
| 99.6972
| 98 19823 DKT 02/06/25 II
| 400
| -
| -
| -
| -
| Total
| 1,080
| 400
|
|
|
The sale will settle January 17th 2025.
