Identity.Com Launches Mobile App: A Secure Way To Manage Your Digital ID

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identity.com has launched its mobile app for both Apple App Store and Play Store , offering a secure and user-centric solution for managing digital identities. Utilizing verifiable credentials (VCs), the app empowers individuals to share only the information needed for specific interactions, while offering businesses a streamlined, compliant method to verify users.









The App simplifies digital identity management by offering a secure platform for storing and sharing verifiable credentials (VCs) . Individuals can add trusted credentials, such as government-issued IDs or proof of uniqueness, to validate their identity while maintaining full control over their data. For businesses, the app streamlines identity verification, reducing compliance risks and simplifying data management by eliminating the need to collect and store excessive personal information.

For example:

● Age- g ated s ervices : Confirm a user's age for alcohol sales, online gambling platforms, or other restricted products-without requiring access to unnecessary details like full birthdate or address.

● Uniqueness v erification : Prevent fraud or duplicate accounts by validating a user's genuine presence online, essential for high-demand ticketing services or ensuring unique user access.

● Streamlined o nboarding : Simplify Know Your Customer (KYC) processes for platforms requiring identity verification, like financial services or ridesharing apps.

The demand for secure identity solutions continues to grow. In March 2024 alone, over 299 million records were compromised in data breaches , a staggering 613% increase from the previous year. By ensuring that credentials are securely stored on users' devices, the app gives individuals full control over their privacy while helping businesses avoid the risks associated with centralized storage.

Our digital identities are both valuable and vulnerable," said Phillip Shoemaker, Executive Director of "The app empowers platforms to securely and efficiently verify users while minimizing data collection. By enabling selective sharing of information, businesses can enhance user trust, reduce compliance risks, and streamline identity management processes.

About

, a nonprofit organization, is committed to giving individuals full control over their digital identities through secure, user-friendly solutions. They offer tools for developers and users that make digital identities easy to use, reusable, and privacy-focused, all while keeping control firmly in the user's hands.

Choosing can help lower risks, increase revenue, and support your team in achieving its goals. If you're interested in collaborating or learning more about partnership opportunities, please visit .

Read full press release here:



Contact:

Hendrickson

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Identity. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at