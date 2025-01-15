Silicon Metal Market Current Scenario With Future Trends Analysis To 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global silicon metal market is set for significant growth, driven by increasing demand for aluminum silicon (Al-Si) alloys, the versatile applications of silicones, and their rising usage in manufacturing. Despite challenges posed by high production costs, advancements in are expected to unlock new opportunities. Asia-Pacific led the market in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance through 2027.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Market HighlightsMarket Value:- In 2019, the global silicon metal market was valued at $6.3 billion. By 2027, it is expected to reach $8.9 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.Key Growth Drivers:- Increased Demand for Aluminum-Silicon Alloys: Widely used in automotive and aerospace applications.- Versatility of Silicones: Growing adoption across industries such as construction, healthcare, and electronics.- Rising Use in Semiconductors: Essential for modern electronics and renewable energy technologies.Challenges:- High production costs.- Supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 restrictions.Opportunities:- Innovations in production technology.- Expanding applications in emerging markets.Market SegmentationBy Type:- Metallurgical Grade: Accounted for over half of the market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.- Chemical Grade: Also analyzed in the report.By Application:- Aluminum Alloys: Dominated with approximately 40% share in 2019.- Semiconductors: Expected to exhibit the highest growth, with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.By Region:- Asia-Pacific: Held over 40% of the market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2027.- Other regions analyzed include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Key Market Players- Anyang Wanhua Metal Material Co. Ltd.- Elkem ASA- Dow Inc.- Henan ALOY New Material Co. Ltd.- Ferroglobe PLC- Liasa- Hoshine Silicon Industry Co. Ltd.- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.- Mississippi Silicon LLC- United Company RUSALInterested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

