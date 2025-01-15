EQS-News: The Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

The Platform Group AG: Capital Markets Day – Invitation

15.01.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Platform Group AG: Capital Markets Day – Invitation



Düsseldorf, 15 January 2025. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 ,“TPG“), a leading software company for platform solutions, is pleased to invite investors, analysts and to the Capital Markets Day on 31

January 2025 on-site in Frankfurt/Main and virtually via webcast. The Capital Markets Day will be held in English.



Agenda: 10.30

am 11.00

am Registration 11.00

am 11.30

am TPG Introduction and Platform Strategy

Dr. Dominik Benner (CEO) and

Laura Vogelsang (Member of the Board of Directors) 11.30

am 12.00

pm Review 2024 – Outlook 2025

Reinhard Hetkamp (CFO)

and Dr. Dominik Benner (CEO) 12.00

pm 13.00

pm M&A Cases and Expertise

Heinrich Traude (Head of M&A) 13.00

pm 14.00 pm TPG Software and TPG Pay

Christoph Wilhelmy (COO) 14.00

pm 15.30 pm Get Together – Lunch

Date:

31 January 2025



Location:

Steigenberger Icon Frankfurter Hof

Am Kaiserplatz

Routing: Bethmannstrasse 33

60311 Frankfurt/Main

Germany



Registration:

To participate online (virtually) in the Capital Markets Day, please click: here . For in-person participation (professional investors, analysts and media representatives) on site in Frankfurt/Main, please click: here . For more information please contact: Investor Relations

Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO and Head of IR

...



The Platform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG

is a software company that is active in 24 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The Group has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. Over 26 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an operating result (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR 22.6 million were realized.



Contact:

Investor Relations

Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO and Head of IR

...

Schloss Elbroich

|

Am Falder 4

|

40589 Düsseldorf | Germany



15.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: The Platform Group AG Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4 40589 Düsseldorf Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1 WKN: A2QEFA Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Oslo EQS News ID: 2067583



End of News EQS News Service