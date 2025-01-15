The Platform Group AG: Capital Markets Day – Invitation
The Platform Group AG: Capital Markets Day – Invitation
The Platform Group AG: Capital Markets Day – Invitation
Düsseldorf, 15 January 2025. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 ,“TPG“), a leading software company for platform solutions, is pleased to invite investors, analysts and financial media to the Capital Markets Day on 31
January 2025 on-site in Frankfurt/Main and virtually via webcast. The Capital Markets Day will be held in English.
Agenda:
| 10.30
am
| 11.00
am
| Registration
| 11.00
am
| 11.30
am
| TPG Introduction and Platform Strategy
Dr. Dominik Benner (CEO) and
Laura Vogelsang (Member of the Board of Directors)
| 11.30
am
| 12.00
pm
| Review 2024 – Outlook 2025
Reinhard Hetkamp (CFO)
and Dr. Dominik Benner (CEO)
| 12.00
pm
| 13.00
pm
| M&A Cases and Expertise
Heinrich Traude (Head of M&A)
| 13.00
pm
| 14.00 pm
| TPG Software and TPG Pay
Christoph Wilhelmy (COO)
| 14.00
pm
| 15.30 pm
| Get Together – Lunch
Date:
31 January 2025
Location:
Steigenberger Icon Frankfurter Hof
Am Kaiserplatz
Routing: Bethmannstrasse 33
60311 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Registration:
To participate online (virtually) in the Capital Markets Day, please click: here .
For in-person participation (professional investors, analysts and media representatives) on site in Frankfurt/Main, please click: here .
For more information please contact:
Investor Relations
Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO and Head of IR
...
The Platform Group AG:
The Platform Group AG
is a software company that is active in 24 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The Group has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. Over 26 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an operating result (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR 22.6 million were realized.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO and Head of IR
...
Schloss Elbroich
|
Am Falder 4
|
40589 Düsseldorf | Germany
