Stora Enso Shares Converted
Date
1/15/2025 4:01:11 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
STORA ENSO OYJ stock exchange RELEASE 15 January 2025 at 10:30 EET
HELSINKI, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 1 December – 31 December 2024 conversion period there were two conversions and a total of 450 A
shares were converted into R shares. The shares were recorded in the Finnish trade register today, 15 January 2025, and trading in the new R shares will start on 16 January 2025.
Breakdown of shares after conversion:
A shares
175,663,629
R shares
612,956,358
Total
788,619,987
Each A share and every ten R shares carry one vote. The total amount of votes after the conversion is at least 236,959,264.
For further information, please contact:
Anna-Lena
Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691
Stora Enso
Part of the global
bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA on OTC Markets (OTCQX) as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso/investors
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4091537
SOURCE Stora Enso Oyj
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN15012025003732001241ID1109092095
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.