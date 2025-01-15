The Burns Way Launches With Over 50 Volunteer Veteran Peers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Veterans now have a lifeline for support – the Burns Way, a first-of-its-kind anonymous peer support program launched today. A not-for-profit corporation founded, funded, and supported by TryCycle Data Systems, the Burns Way is a ground-breaking peer-support initiative designed to empower Canadian Veterans through anonymous, judgment-free connections with trained peers – other Veterans whose lived experiences in service make them uniquely able to respond.

The mobile app, which can also be accessed from any desktop browser, is now available in app stores.

“The Burns Way is committed to supporting Veterans with resources and meaningful connections with real people – we don't use chatbots or AI,” said Cameron MacLeod, Project Lead.“We are proud to offer this new layer of anonymous support, especially for those Veterans who are hesitant to seek help.”

The eight-year development journey engaged Veterans, Veteran service organizations, mental health professionals, and other key stakeholders. The Board of Directors includes representatives from Army, Navy, and Air Force Veterans in Canada (ANAVETS), Aboriginal Veterans Autochtones (AVA), the Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association, Rainbow Veterans of Canada, and Veterans House of Canada to ensure a range of Veteran voices at the table. The program received the unanimous endorsement of the Dominion Executive Council of the Royal Canadian Legion, which has been a key supporter of the vision.

The Burns Way's success depends on the commitment of a“militia” of volunteer Veteran Peer Advocates. Since the recruitment process began in November 2024, over 200 individuals who have served in the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP have raised their hands to help. Training is ongoing, and the first fifty peers have now been deployed after completing training and orientation.

The program is grateful to Opening Minds, an affiliate of the Mental Health Commission of Canada, for providing sessions in its“Mental Health First Aid-Veteran Community” program. The training prepares Veteran Peer Advocates to listen, reflect, and respond to Veteran guests who are seeking support for the mental health consequences of their service.

The Burns Way provides Veterans with a safe, anonymous space to connect with trained peers to begin their journey to wellness, ensuring that every interaction is judgment-free and grounded in trust and understanding.

The platform is not a crisis tool. If a Veteran is seeking support during a crisis, they will be directed to appropriate resources.

What makes the Burns Way different? The Burns Way is:



Designed specifically for Canadian Veterans by Veterans

Centred on the core principles of anonymity and trust Focused on underserved groups, including Indigenous Veterans and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans



“The Burns Way's vision and commitment is to provide a means for Veterans to help Veterans, paying special attention to those groups who have faced barriers when seeking care and support. These include Indigenous Veterans and those from“minority” cohorts, including 2SLGBTQI+ and racialized communities,” said MacLeod.

Take the first step now. Download the Burns Way app today on iOS or Android to explore a new way of connecting with fellow Veterans and accessing valuable resources.

For more information about the Burns Way and how you can support or get involved, please visit:



For all media inquiries, please contact:

George Soule at ... or 306-531-9112

About the Burns Way

The Burns Way is a Canadian not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing accessible, culturally safe, and reliable peer support to all Veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP. By leveraging technology, it connects Veterans seeking assistance with trained peer advocates who share similar experiences in service, fostering trust and empowerment in their wellness journeys. The Burns Way emphasizes inclusivity and collaboration, seeking to complement existing Veteran services and contribute to a supportive community.

About TryCycle

TryCycle Data Systems, established in 2017 and headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, is a digital health company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for underserved and at-risk communities, including Indigenous populations, Veterans, youth, courts-involved individuals, and those navigating substance use challenges. The company's flagship platforms include the Talking Stick app, a culturally safe and anonymous peer support tool for Indigenous individuals, and the Burns Way app, which connects Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP Veterans to trained peers for mental health and wellness support. By leveraging technology to foster meaningful connections and provide accessible, stigma-free resources, TryCycle is transforming how care is delivered and accessed, addressing critical gaps in mental health and wellness services across diverse communities.

About Opening Minds

The Mental Health First Aid-Veteran Community (“MHFA-VC”) program, established by the Mental Health Commission of Canada and Veterans Affairs Canada, addresses mental health challenges faced by Canadian Veterans and their families. By equipping families and communities with practical tools, MHFA-VC strengthens support networks, ensuring Veterans feel understood and supported during their journey to wellness.