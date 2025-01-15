CNS Middle East and Smarttech247 Partner to Launch UAE-Based MDR Services with Global Expertise

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 13 January 2025: CNS Middle East, a leader in innovation and technology across the Middle East, has announced the next phase of its strategic partnership with Smarttech247, a multi-award-winning MDR (Managed Detection & Response) company. This collaboration introduces exceptional MDR services designed to elevate local cybersecurity capabilities by empowering CNS’s MDR offering with Smarttech247’s global expertise and reach. Together, they aim to fortify the cybersecurity landscape of the UAE, addressing evolving digital threats while supporting the nation’s vision of a digitally secure, innovative, and sustainable future.

Central to this initiative is the launch of an advanced 24/7 SOC in Abu Dhabi Emirate. This advanced facility will deliver MDR and MDDR (Managed Data Detection and Response) services, providing UAE businesses with unmatched levels of cyber resilience and operational security. By leveraging Smarttech247’s global expertise and prioritizing data sovereignty through regional data centers, this initiative is tailored to address the unique cybersecurity challenges faced across the region.

The collaboration combines Smarttech247’s international capabilities with CNS’s proven expertise in deploying cutting-edge digital solutions across the Gulf. The organizations are creating a unified platform that integrates advanced technologies with a nuanced understanding of the region’s cyber ecosystem.

Aligned with the UAE’s “We the UAE 2031” vision, which emphasizes innovation, digital transformation, and global leadership in technology, this partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing diversity, sustainability, and service innovation. By fostering these principles, CNS and Smarttech247 are contributing to the UAE’s ambition of building a globally connected and resilient digital economy.

Asef Sleiman, General Manager at CNS Middle East, emphasized the transformative nature of the partnership: “At CNS, we believe that digital innovation must be built on a foundation of strong security. Our partnership with Smarttech247 is a pivotal step in our mission to deliver next-generation solutions while safeguarding businesses against emerging threats. By combining global expertise with local insights, we are not only addressing today’s challenges but also setting new benchmarks for cybersecurity in the region.”

Raluca Saceanu, CEO of Smarttech247, highlighted the partnership’s regional significance: “Our collaboration with CNS Middle East is an exciting opportunity to deliver advanced cybersecurity capabilities to organizations navigating the complexities of digital transformation. By establishing these new Security Operations Centres and leveraging our managed data detection and response capabilities, we are empowering businesses to protect their data, strengthen their defences, and embrace the future with confidence. This partnership reflects our shared vision of building a secure, resilient, and prosperous digital environment in the Middle East.”



The establishment of the SOC marks the beginning of a transformative journey in cybersecurity for the UAE. Beyond providing robust protection, the center will drive innovation by integrating advanced MDR, including Smarttech247’s award winning MDDR capabilities tailored to regional needs. This initiative underscores the partnership’s commitment to supporting the local community, creating new job opportunities and fostering a skilled workforce in the region. Specifically, Smarttech247 and CNS will launch Smarttech247’s Women in Cybersecurity Academy in the UAE, adopting Smarttech247’s long running commitment to diversity in cybersecurity. As the Middle East's cybersecurity landscape continues to develop, CNS Middle East and Smarttech247 are setting a new benchmark for excellence, positioning the UAE as a global leader in digital trust and excellence.





