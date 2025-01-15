(MENAFN- APO Group)

Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General of the African Producers' Organization (APPO), will speak at the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025. Scheduled for March 25-26 in Brazzaville, CEIF 2025 will serve as a premier to discuss the role of hydrocarbons in driving security and economic growth across Central Africa.

Ibrahim's participation underscores the Congo's rising prominence as a leading oil and producer in Africa, while opening doors for collaboration among APPO member states, international oil companies and junior explorers. Notably, the Congo's Minister of Hydrocarbons, Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, is assuming the alternate presidency of APPO, reflecting the country's leadership in advancing Africa's energy agenda.

The inaugural Congo Economic and Investment Forum, set for March 25-26, 2025 in Brazzaville, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

At CEIF 2025, Ibrahim is expected to outline APPO's flagship initiatives, including the Africa Energy Bank, a transformative institution aimed at unlocking financing for the continent's oil and gas projects. With an initial capital of $5 billion – supported by $83 million in subscription fees from member states – the bank addresses critical funding gaps and drives project development across Africa. The bank's establishment aligns with the Congo's upcoming international licensing round, which will offer new oil and gas blocks for exploration, showcasing Africa's commitment to maximizing its hydrocarbon potential.

“Omar Farouk Ibrahim's participation at CEIF 2025 highlights the strategic importance of collaboration among African nations in shaping the continent's energy future,” said James Chester, CEO of Energy Capital&Power.“APPO's initiatives, such as the Africa Energy Bank, provide the tools needed to accelerate hydrocarbon development, attract investment and enable countries like the Republic of Congo to achieve energy independence.”

For more information about the Congo Energy&Investment Forum and to secure your participation, visit .

