(MENAFN- APO Group)

Gregory Goldberg, Senior Vice President of Golar LNG, will highlight the company's fleet operations in Central Africa and provide valuable insights into the operational efficiencies and economic advantages of FLNG at the first edition of the Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF), taking place on March 25-26, 2025 in Brazzaville.

Goldberg is expected to discuss the pivotal role of floating liquefied natural (FLNG) in advancing offshore gas monetization across Africa. As a leader in FLNG solutions, Golar has become a key player in reshaping the energy landscape in the region, and Goldberg's insights will be invaluable for understanding the benefits of these technologies in unlocking Africa's energy potential.

The inaugural Congo Economic and Investment Forum, set for March 25-26, 2025 in Brazzaville, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

Golar LNG's expertise in FLNG technology is exemplified by the Hilli Episeyo, currently operational in Cameroon under a charter agreement with independent oil company Perenco. This successful collaboration underscores the transformative potential of FLNG solutions in unlocking value from regional gas resources. As the Republic of Congo advances its LNG and gas expansion plans, including the development of its offshore gas reserves and infrastructure, Golar LNG's proven track record positions it as a strategic partner. FLNG technology offers a cost-effective and scalable solution for monetizing Congo's abundant gas resources, driving energy security and economic growth while supporting the country's ambitions to become a regional LNG powerhouse.

“As the Republic of Congo looks to expand its LNG capabilities and tap into offshore resources, Golar LNG's participation highlights the importance of innovative marine contracting services in driving regional energy advancements. CEIF 2025 will serve as a platform to explore the critical role of FLNG solutions in monetizing Congo's vast gas reserves,” said James Chester, CEO of Energy Capital&Power.

For more information about the Congo Energy&Investment Forum and to secure your participation, visit .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.