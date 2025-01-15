Adaptive Reader Raises Pre-Seed Round To Expand Accessible Reading Solutions For All Learners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ethan Pierce, Founder of Adaptive Reader, holding a custom-printed edition of Frankenstein created using Adaptive Reader's platform.

Adaptive Reader, an edtech revolutionizing reading accessibility, is proud to announce the close of its oversubscribed pre-seed funding round.

- Ethan Pierce, Founder of Adaptive ReaderCAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Adaptive Reader , an edtech platform revolutionizing reading accessibility, is proud to announce the successful close of its oversubscribed pre-seed funding round. The round, supported by leading education investors and institutions, underscores the company's mission to dismantle literacy barriers for diverse learners.“Our goal is to make education truly inclusive by removing barriers to reading,” said Ethan Pierce, CEO and Founder of Adaptive Reader.“This funding will allow us to expand our platform's capabilities and accelerate our work with publishers to ensure their content is accessible to all learners, regardless of language, reading level, or format preferences.”The funding round also reflects confidence in Adaptive Reader's unique approach to combining print-first solutions with cutting-edge AI technology. "Adaptive Reader's platform is transformative,” said Scott Kinney, former CEO of Discovery Education.“By bridging the gap between accessibility and scalability, they are setting a new standard for inclusive education.”Powered by Education Leaders and InvestorsAdaptive Reader's funding round was led by Updraft Education Group, with additional investments from Transcend Fund and WJG Investments. These investors bring decades of experience in education technology and publishing, ensuring strategic insights to drive our mission forward. Notable investors include:Beri Akian, Founder/CEO of ClassLinkJoe Holland, former CEO of TeachersPayTeachersScott Kinney, former CEO of Discovery EducationEli Luberoff, Founder/CEO of DesmosLisa O'Masta, CEO of LearningJeff Patterson, Founder/CEO of GaggleBen Powell, former Head of Corporate Development, Houghton Mifflin HarcourtFueling Growth and InnovationWith this funding, Adaptive Reader will accelerate its efforts to:Expand its multilingual and leveled text offeringsPartner with publishers to adapt high-demand contentEnhance its print-on-demand and AI-powered platformThe company aims to provide educators with the tools they need to deliver tailored, equitable learning opportunities for all students.About Adaptive ReaderFounded in 2023, Adaptive Reader is redefining reading accessibility in the classroom. With capabilities to transform any text into multiple languages, reading levels, and accessible formats, Adaptive Reader empowers educators and publishers to provide equitable learning opportunities. The platform supports on-demand printing and digital access, combining the best of AI technology with human expertise to make learning accessible to all.For more information, visit .

