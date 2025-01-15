Russian Shelling Of Kherson Region Leaves Seven People Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces targeted 37 settlements in Kherson region over the past day, seven people were injured.

This was reported by Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on , as per Ukrinform.

The hit numerous areas, including Antonivka, Molodizhne, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Veletenske, Zymivnyk, Tomyna Balka, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Prydniprovske, Dariivka, Sadove, Tokarivka, Mykilske, Ivanivka, Beryslav, Olhivka, Mykolaivka, Zmiivka, Urozhayne, Mykhailivka, Burhunka, Monastyrske, Dudchany, Lvove, Novotiahynka, Novoberyslav, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Odradokamianka, Virivka, Novokairy, Zolota Balka, Vesele, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson.

The shelling targeted social infrastructure and residential areas in the region. Among the damaged structures were one apartment building and 12 private houses. The attacks also destroyed a gas pipeline, a utility structure, garages, and private vehicles.

Earlier Ukrinform reported that in Zaporizhzhia region, 12 settlements came under enemy fire over the past day.