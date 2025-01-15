Crowdfunding Market Size To Reach USD 1.27 Billion By 2032 Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 1.40%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Market Research FutureCA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global crowdfunding market has experienced steady growth and is anticipated to expand further over the coming years. In 2023, the market size was estimated at USD 1.17 billion and is projected to grow from USD 1.20 billion in 2024 to USD 1.27 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.40% during the forecast period (2024–2032). This growth is driven by increasing digital adoption, the rise of entrepreneurial ventures, and growing awareness about crowdfunding as a viable fundraising method.Key Drivers of Market GrowthIncreasing Digital AdoptionThe rapid penetration of internet services and mobile devices has provided a robust platform for crowdfunding platforms to reach a global audience. Digitalization has simplified the fundraising process, enabling creators to connect with backers worldwide.Rise of Entrepreneurial VenturesStartups and small businesses increasingly turn to crowdfunding as an alternative to traditional funding methods like bank loans or venture capital. It offers a way to validate business ideas and build communities around new products or services.Growing Awareness and TrustAs more success stories emerge from crowdfunding campaigns, public awareness and trust in the concept have grown. Backers are now more willing to invest in innovative projects, ranging from creative endeavors to social causes.Diverse Crowdfunding ModelsThe expansion of various crowdfunding models-reward-based, equity-based, donation-based, and lending-based-has catered to a wide range of sectors and audiences, broadening the market's scope.Download Sample ReportKey Players in the Crowdfunding MarketProminent companies shaping the crowdfunding landscape include:. Crowdcube. Patreon. Fundly. Plumfund. Indiegogo. Razoo. Tilt. Kickstarter. Mightycause. Seedrs. YouCaring. Chuffed. GoFundMe. Benevity. GivebutterBrowse In-Depth Market Research Report:Market SegmentationTo provide a deeper understanding, the crowdfunding market is segmented based on model, application, and region.1. By ModelReward-Based Crowdfunding: Backers receive non-monetary rewards such as products or services.Equity-Based Crowdfunding: Investors receive equity stakes in exchange for funding.Donation-Based Crowdfunding: Focused on charitable and social causes without financial returns.Lending-Based Crowdfunding: Provides loans with interest returns for backers.2. By ApplicationCreative Projects: Funding for films, music, and art.Entrepreneurial Ventures: Startups and small businesses seeking capital.Social Causes: Nonprofits and charities addressing global challenges.Personal Financing: Crowdfunding for medical bills, education, or emergencies.3. By RegionNorth America: A dominant market due to high internet penetration and active startup culture.Europe: Growth driven by innovation hubs and supportive regulatory frameworks.Asia-Pacific: Rapid expansion fueled by increasing digital adoption and entrepreneurial activities.Rest of the World (RoW): Steady growth in regions like Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.Purchase Complete Research Report Now:The global crowdfunding market is on a trajectory of consistent growth, shaped by technological advancements and a cultural shift towards community-driven funding. As businesses and individuals increasingly recognize the potential of crowdfunding, the industry is set to play a pivotal role in democratizing access to capital.With opportunities across diverse sectors and regions, the crowdfunding market will continue to empower creators and innovators, fostering a collaborative ecosystem for global progress.Related Report –Money Transfer Agencies MarketOil And Gas Accounting Software MarketAbout Market Research Future (MRFR)At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. The MRFR team have a supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services for our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

