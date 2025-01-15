عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down Six Cents To USD 82.25 Pb

KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down Six Cents To USD 82.25 Pb


1/15/2025 2:04:10 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by six cents to USD 82.25 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday, compared with USD 82.31 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday
At the global level, the brent crude went down by USD 1.09 to USD 79.92 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also fell by USD 1.32 to USD 77.50 pb. (end)
km



MENAFN15012025000071011013ID1109091627


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search