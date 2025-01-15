KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down Six Cents To USD 82.25 Pb
KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by six cents to USD 82.25 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday, compared with USD 82.31 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday
At the global level, the brent crude went down by USD 1.09 to USD 79.92 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also fell by USD 1.32 to USD 77.50 pb. (end)
