Photo Of The Day

Date
1/15/2025 2:04:09 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
His Highness the Amir Sheikh
Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrived in Scotland, the UK
at the personal invitation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.
MENAFN15012025000071011013ID1109091626
