Photo Of The Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber arrived in Scotland, the UK at the personal invitation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

