عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transaction In Own Shares


1/15/2025 2:01:07 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 15th January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 14th January 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,888
Lowest price per share (pence): 664.00
Highest price per share (pence): 683.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 672.5273

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,411,706 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,411,706 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 672.5273 9,888 664.00 683.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
14 January 2025 08:06:19 118 677.00 XLON 00318432793TRLO1
14 January 2025 08:25:37 259 680.00 XLON 00318442168TRLO1
14 January 2025 08:27:16 125 680.00 XLON 00318443067TRLO1
14 January 2025 08:27:17 119 679.00 XLON 00318443080TRLO1
14 January 2025 08:27:17 5 679.00 XLON 00318443081TRLO1
14 January 2025 08:27:17 5 679.00 XLON 00318443082TRLO1
14 January 2025 08:36:02 128 679.00 XLON 00318448956TRLO1
14 January 2025 08:56:01 123 683.00 XLON 00318460624TRLO1
14 January 2025 08:56:01 133 683.00 XLON 00318460625TRLO1
14 January 2025 08:59:13 124 681.00 XLON 00318461828TRLO1
14 January 2025 09:08:22 121 681.00 XLON 00318465559TRLO1
14 January 2025 09:39:34 122 681.00 XLON 00318482817TRLO1
14 January 2025 09:49:06 122 681.00 XLON 00318485731TRLO1
14 January 2025 09:59:08 122 681.00 XLON 00318488002TRLO1
14 January 2025 10:02:32 122 679.00 XLON 00318488137TRLO1
14 January 2025 10:02:32 121 679.00 XLON 00318488138TRLO1
14 January 2025 10:02:32 121 679.00 XLON 00318488139TRLO1
14 January 2025 10:02:32 121 679.00 XLON 00318488140TRLO1
14 January 2025 10:02:59 123 677.00 XLON 00318488186TRLO1
14 January 2025 10:52:42 16 676.00 XLON 00318490181TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:00:52 48 675.00 XLON 00318490433TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:00:52 89 675.00 XLON 00318490434TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:03:19 187 675.00 XLON 00318490522TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:06:27 12 674.00 XLON 00318490628TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:08:13 26 674.00 XLON 00318490669TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:29:20 12 674.00 XLON 00318491371TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:31:01 76 674.00 XLON 00318491418TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:31:01 125 674.00 XLON 00318491419TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:31:01 125 674.00 XLON 00318491420TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:31:01 38 674.00 XLON 00318491421TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:31:05 252 673.00 XLON 00318491423TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:31:05 111 673.00 XLON 00318491424TRLO1
14 January 2025 11:31:05 124 672.00 XLON 00318491425TRLO1
14 January 2025 12:00:41 129 671.00 XLON 00318492307TRLO1
14 January 2025 12:00:41 128 671.00 XLON 00318492308TRLO1
14 January 2025 12:03:25 120 671.00 XLON 00318492399TRLO1
14 January 2025 12:31:08 7 670.00 XLON 00318493261TRLO1
14 January 2025 12:31:08 119 670.00 XLON 00318493262TRLO1
14 January 2025 12:31:08 8 669.00 XLON 00318493263TRLO1
14 January 2025 12:31:08 1 669.00 XLON 00318493264TRLO1
14 January 2025 12:31:08 3 669.00 XLON 00318493265TRLO1
14 January 2025 12:31:08 8 669.00 XLON 00318493266TRLO1
14 January 2025 12:49:28 366 670.00 XLON 00318493849TRLO1
14 January 2025 12:49:36 244 670.00 XLON 00318493851TRLO1
14 January 2025 13:26:44 123 674.00 XLON 00318495024TRLO1
14 January 2025 13:26:44 123 674.00 XLON 00318495025TRLO1
14 January 2025 13:26:44 122 674.00 XLON 00318495026TRLO1
14 January 2025 13:26:44 243 673.00 XLON 00318495028TRLO1
14 January 2025 13:27:58 122 672.00 XLON 00318495081TRLO1
14 January 2025 13:43:11 8 671.00 XLON 00318495805TRLO1
14 January 2025 13:43:11 111 671.00 XLON 00318495806TRLO1
14 January 2025 13:43:11 118 671.00 XLON 00318495807TRLO1
14 January 2025 13:56:14 257 672.00 XLON 00318496136TRLO1
14 January 2025 14:32:38 120 674.00 XLON 00318497408TRLO1
14 January 2025 14:47:38 500 672.00 XLON 00318498429TRLO1
14 January 2025 14:47:38 124 672.00 XLON 00318498430TRLO1
14 January 2025 14:47:38 125 672.00 XLON 00318498431TRLO1
14 January 2025 14:54:48 129 670.00 XLON 00318498834TRLO1
14 January 2025 14:54:48 128 670.00 XLON 00318498835TRLO1
14 January 2025 14:54:48 128 670.00 XLON 00318498836TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:20:44 276 670.00 XLON 00318500308TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:20:44 199 670.00 XLON 00318500309TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:33:45 121 669.00 XLON 00318500750TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:33:45 121 669.00 XLON 00318500751TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:33:45 120 669.00 XLON 00318500752TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:33:45 25 669.00 XLON 00318500753TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:33:45 95 669.00 XLON 00318500754TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:34:41 124 669.00 XLON 00318500797TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:35:55 14 667.00 XLON 00318500847TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:36:30 109 667.00 XLON 00318500872TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:36:30 102 667.00 XLON 00318500873TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:36:30 21 667.00 XLON 00318500874TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:36:53 122 667.00 XLON 00318500898TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:39:53 129 666.00 XLON 00318501087TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:39:53 70 666.00 XLON 00318501088TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:39:53 12 666.00 XLON 00318501089TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:39:53 46 666.00 XLON 00318501090TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:48:42 57 668.00 XLON 00318501463TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:48:42 133 668.00 XLON 00318501464TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:57:40 129 666.00 XLON 00318501944TRLO1
14 January 2025 15:57:40 126 665.00 XLON 00318501945TRLO1
14 January 2025 16:10:25 60 666.00 XLON 00318502950TRLO1
14 January 2025 16:10:25 61 666.00 XLON 00318502951TRLO1
14 January 2025 16:10:25 6 666.00 XLON 00318502952TRLO1
14 January 2025 16:12:24 127 664.00 XLON 00318503055TRLO1
14 January 2025 16:14:48 147 665.00 XLON 00318503249TRLO1
14 January 2025 16:18:49 100 665.00 XLON 00318503613TRLO1
14 January 2025 16:18:49 24 665.00 XLON 00318503614TRLO1
14 January 2025 16:18:49 123 665.00 XLON 00318503615TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


MENAFN15012025004107003653ID1109091615


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search