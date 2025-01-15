(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 15th January 2025 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 14th January 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,888 Lowest price per share (pence): 664.00 Highest price per share (pence): 683.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 672.5273

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,411,706 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,411,706 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 672.5273 9,888 664.00 683.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 14 January 2025 08:06:19 118 677.00 XLON 00318432793TRLO1 14 January 2025 08:25:37 259 680.00 XLON 00318442168TRLO1 14 January 2025 08:27:16 125 680.00 XLON 00318443067TRLO1 14 January 2025 08:27:17 119 679.00 XLON 00318443080TRLO1 14 January 2025 08:27:17 5 679.00 XLON 00318443081TRLO1 14 January 2025 08:27:17 5 679.00 XLON 00318443082TRLO1 14 January 2025 08:36:02 128 679.00 XLON 00318448956TRLO1 14 January 2025 08:56:01 123 683.00 XLON 00318460624TRLO1 14 January 2025 08:56:01 133 683.00 XLON 00318460625TRLO1 14 January 2025 08:59:13 124 681.00 XLON 00318461828TRLO1 14 January 2025 09:08:22 121 681.00 XLON 00318465559TRLO1 14 January 2025 09:39:34 122 681.00 XLON 00318482817TRLO1 14 January 2025 09:49:06 122 681.00 XLON 00318485731TRLO1 14 January 2025 09:59:08 122 681.00 XLON 00318488002TRLO1 14 January 2025 10:02:32 122 679.00 XLON 00318488137TRLO1 14 January 2025 10:02:32 121 679.00 XLON 00318488138TRLO1 14 January 2025 10:02:32 121 679.00 XLON 00318488139TRLO1 14 January 2025 10:02:32 121 679.00 XLON 00318488140TRLO1 14 January 2025 10:02:59 123 677.00 XLON 00318488186TRLO1 14 January 2025 10:52:42 16 676.00 XLON 00318490181TRLO1 14 January 2025 11:00:52 48 675.00 XLON 00318490433TRLO1 14 January 2025 11:00:52 89 675.00 XLON 00318490434TRLO1 14 January 2025 11:03:19 187 675.00 XLON 00318490522TRLO1 14 January 2025 11:06:27 12 674.00 XLON 00318490628TRLO1 14 January 2025 11:08:13 26 674.00 XLON 00318490669TRLO1 14 January 2025 11:29:20 12 674.00 XLON 00318491371TRLO1 14 January 2025 11:31:01 76 674.00 XLON 00318491418TRLO1 14 January 2025 11:31:01 125 674.00 XLON 00318491419TRLO1 14 January 2025 11:31:01 125 674.00 XLON 00318491420TRLO1 14 January 2025 11:31:01 38 674.00 XLON 00318491421TRLO1 14 January 2025 11:31:05 252 673.00 XLON 00318491423TRLO1 14 January 2025 11:31:05 111 673.00 XLON 00318491424TRLO1 14 January 2025 11:31:05 124 672.00 XLON 00318491425TRLO1 14 January 2025 12:00:41 129 671.00 XLON 00318492307TRLO1 14 January 2025 12:00:41 128 671.00 XLON 00318492308TRLO1 14 January 2025 12:03:25 120 671.00 XLON 00318492399TRLO1 14 January 2025 12:31:08 7 670.00 XLON 00318493261TRLO1 14 January 2025 12:31:08 119 670.00 XLON 00318493262TRLO1 14 January 2025 12:31:08 8 669.00 XLON 00318493263TRLO1 14 January 2025 12:31:08 1 669.00 XLON 00318493264TRLO1 14 January 2025 12:31:08 3 669.00 XLON 00318493265TRLO1 14 January 2025 12:31:08 8 669.00 XLON 00318493266TRLO1 14 January 2025 12:49:28 366 670.00 XLON 00318493849TRLO1 14 January 2025 12:49:36 244 670.00 XLON 00318493851TRLO1 14 January 2025 13:26:44 123 674.00 XLON 00318495024TRLO1 14 January 2025 13:26:44 123 674.00 XLON 00318495025TRLO1 14 January 2025 13:26:44 122 674.00 XLON 00318495026TRLO1 14 January 2025 13:26:44 243 673.00 XLON 00318495028TRLO1 14 January 2025 13:27:58 122 672.00 XLON 00318495081TRLO1 14 January 2025 13:43:11 8 671.00 XLON 00318495805TRLO1 14 January 2025 13:43:11 111 671.00 XLON 00318495806TRLO1 14 January 2025 13:43:11 118 671.00 XLON 00318495807TRLO1 14 January 2025 13:56:14 257 672.00 XLON 00318496136TRLO1 14 January 2025 14:32:38 120 674.00 XLON 00318497408TRLO1 14 January 2025 14:47:38 500 672.00 XLON 00318498429TRLO1 14 January 2025 14:47:38 124 672.00 XLON 00318498430TRLO1 14 January 2025 14:47:38 125 672.00 XLON 00318498431TRLO1 14 January 2025 14:54:48 129 670.00 XLON 00318498834TRLO1 14 January 2025 14:54:48 128 670.00 XLON 00318498835TRLO1 14 January 2025 14:54:48 128 670.00 XLON 00318498836TRLO1 14 January 2025 15:20:44 276 670.00 XLON 00318500308TRLO1 14 January 2025 15:20:44 199 670.00 XLON 00318500309TRLO1 14 January 2025 15:33:45 121 669.00 XLON 00318500750TRLO1 14 January 2025 15:33:45 121 669.00 XLON 00318500751TRLO1 14 January 2025 15:33:45 120 669.00 XLON 00318500752TRLO1 14 January 2025 15:33:45 25 669.00 XLON 00318500753TRLO1 14 January 2025 15:33:45 95 669.00 XLON 00318500754TRLO1 14 January 2025 15:34:41 124 669.00 XLON 00318500797TRLO1 14 January 2025 15:35:55 14 667.00 XLON 00318500847TRLO1 14 January 2025 15:36:30 109 667.00 XLON 00318500872TRLO1 14 January 2025 15:36:30 102 667.00 XLON 00318500873TRLO1 14 January 2025 15:36:30 21 667.00 XLON 00318500874TRLO1 14 January 2025 15:36:53 122 667.00 XLON 00318500898TRLO1 14 January 2025 15:39:53 129 666.00 XLON 00318501087TRLO1 14 January 2025 15:39:53 70 666.00 XLON 00318501088TRLO1 14 January 2025 15:39:53 12 666.00 XLON 00318501089TRLO1 14 January 2025 15:39:53 46 666.00 XLON 00318501090TRLO1 14 January 2025 15:48:42 57 668.00 XLON 00318501463TRLO1 14 January 2025 15:48:42 133 668.00 XLON 00318501464TRLO1 14 January 2025 15:57:40 129 666.00 XLON 00318501944TRLO1 14 January 2025 15:57:40 126 665.00 XLON 00318501945TRLO1 14 January 2025 16:10:25 60 666.00 XLON 00318502950TRLO1 14 January 2025 16:10:25 61 666.00 XLON 00318502951TRLO1 14 January 2025 16:10:25 6 666.00 XLON 00318502952TRLO1 14 January 2025 16:12:24 127 664.00 XLON 00318503055TRLO1 14 January 2025 16:14:48 147 665.00 XLON 00318503249TRLO1 14 January 2025 16:18:49 100 665.00 XLON 00318503613TRLO1 14 January 2025 16:18:49 24 665.00 XLON 00318503614TRLO1 14 January 2025 16:18:49 123 665.00 XLON 00318503615TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970