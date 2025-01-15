Note Inc. Forms Capital And Business Alliance With Google, Using Generative AI To Further Support Creators' Activities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TOKYO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- note has formed a capital and business alliance with International LLC to promote the development of new services using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and further support creative activities.

note has proactively conducted research and development of AI technologies, positioning them as powerful tools to support creative projects. The company has introduced new technologies to its creators, such as providing tools to support their creative activities, and utilized AI for content classification and recommendation systems.

In November 2023, note founded note AI creative inc. as a subsidiary. Following this latest partnership with Google, note is determined to accelerate its efforts to support the creative endeavors of its creators.

About note

note is a media platform where creators post text, images, audio and videos for users to enjoy the content and support them. With a particular emphasis on creating a safe, peaceful environment and ensuring diversity, anyone can pursue their creative passions. The platform has expanded opportunities for both individuals and organizations to interact, come together and cultivate their interests as well as discover unique people. Since the launch of its service in April 2014, approximately 51.07 million works have been posted on the platform. The number of user accounts reached 8.93 million as of November 2024.

Applications

About note inc.

note inc. establishes a platform for expression and creation with a mission to "Start, and Keep on Creating." Its media platform, note, supports various works of its creators. On the platform, creators publish their unique works and receive support from their fans and fellow creators through its membership subscription, while shops and brand owners showcase their products in the platform's store feature. Moreover, corporations and other organizations use the platform's note pro service to disseminate various information.

Location: 6-6-2, Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083

Date founded: December 8, 2011

CEO and representative director: Sadaaki Kato

