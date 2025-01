Bureau Veritas - Statement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE

Paris – January 15th, 2025

Following recent commentary, Bureau Veritas indicates that it is in discussions with SGS regarding a potential business combination. There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in a transaction or other agreement.

Bureau Veritas will not comment further and will only communicate in due course, if and when applicable.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers' excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas' 83,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company's technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit , and follow us on LinkedIn .

