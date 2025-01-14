Why US Tariffs May Not Dent China's Renewable Energy Technology
Date
1/14/2025 11:08:27 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
China
may not be as vulnerable
to U.S. tariffs as the incoming trump administration may expect. With President-elect Donald Trump just a week away from assuming office, his administration has pledged to pass a
series of tariffs
against China to combat the Southeast Asian country's dominance and decouple the U.S. from its world-spanning supply chain.
However, compared to other exporting sectors in the country, China's massive green energy industry is much less vulnerable to U.S. tariffs. Beijing has surpassed Washington in the renewable energy space by an incredibly wide margin and may even be able to thrive in a future where the U.S. market is...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) are available in the company's newsroom at
About GreenEnergyStocks
GreenEnergyStocks
(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.
GreenEnergyStocks
is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:
Disclaimer
GreenEnergyStocks
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
GreenEnergyStocks
is powered by
IBN
MENAFN14012025000224011066ID1109091119
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.