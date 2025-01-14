SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Vail Resorts, Inc. - MTN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vail Resorts, ("Vail Resorts" or the "Company")

(NYSE: MTN ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected]

or 646-581-9980, ext.

7980.



The investigation concerns whether Vail Resorts and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



[Click here for information about joining the class action]



On January 2, 2025, Seeking Alpha reported that Vail shares "have come under increased selling pressure . . . as the strike by 200 members of the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association continues without a satisfactory offer from the company", which "has now garnered support

from ski patrols at Vail Resorts' other locations."

Seeking Alpha further reported that "[t]o keep the slopes open during the holiday week, Vail Resorts . . . has reassigned patrollers from its Breckenridge, Crested Butte, and Keystone resorts to fill in for striking members at Park City", but that "by transferring patrol from one resort to another, the company risks damaging workforce morale and creating an unsafe environment for guests."



On this news, Vail Resorts' stock price fell $12.29 per share, or 6.56%, to close at $175.16 per share on January 2, 2025.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising.

Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED