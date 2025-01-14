Alcott Global Announces 2025 Leaders In Supply Chain Awards Call For Nominations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leaders in Awards 2025 - Call for Nominations

Celebrating exceptional leadership in the global chain industry

- Radu Palamariu, Group CEO at Alcott Global

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alcott Global proudly announces the launch of the 2025 edition of the annual Leaders in Supply Chain Awards , which recognize outstanding leadership in the global supply chain sector. The awards ceremony will be conducted virtually in September 2025.

The event, organized by esteemed executive search firm Alcott Global, acknowledges leaders' achievements in digitizing operations, advancing sustainability and decarbonization efforts, and fostering diverse and equitable work environments for supply chain teams.

Supply chain professionals and executives worldwide are invited to nominate individuals who have contributed significantly to their organizations in the past year.

The nominations will be accepted until February 28th, 2025.

To qualify as an eligible nominee for the Top 30 Supply Chain Leaders of 2025, participants must hold regional or global roles for 18 consecutive months, encompassing end-to-end supply chain responsibilities in manufacturing companies with revenues exceeding USD 500 million.

Following nominations, eligible candidates will be invited to submit detailed case studies demonstrating their leadership philosophy, digital transformation successes, environmental and social impact initiatives, and diversity breakthroughs.

Industry icons and thought leaders from around the globe will evaluate case studies and performance metrics to identify this year's top leaders. The jury members will review the case studies the eligible nominees submit, and their evaluations will contribute 75% of the total score. Over 2,000 C-level executives will be invited to vote to determine the remaining 25% of the score. This approach ensures impartiality in the evaluation process and measures the nominees' impact in the industry beyond their organizations.

“Our event fosters cross-industry knowledge exchange, delivering valuable insights for professionals while celebrating the visionaries who inspire, innovate, and push for excellence in supply chain,” said Radu Palamariu , Group CEO at Alcott Global.

For the 2024 edition, we received nominations for 302 exceptional Supply Chain Leaders representing 257 distinguished companies, surpassing the 2023 edition. We anticipate even greater participation in 2025.

The 2025 edition of the Leaders in Supply Chain Awards promises to continue the success of previous years, pushing excellence and inspiring the future through celebrating accomplished leaders' breakthroughs, strategies, and impact.

The process of uncovering the industry leaders making a difference in 2025 and beyond is officially open. For more information and nominations, please visit the event page:



