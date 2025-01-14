(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Micron Technology, ("Micron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MU ) and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, and docketed under 25-cv-80040, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Micron common stock between September 28, 2023 and December 18, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

Micron designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products, including, inter alia, dynamic random access memory ("DRAM"), NAND, NOR, and high-bandwidth memory ("HBM") semiconductor devices.

Micron's memory and storage products are sold in various markets, with sales reported across multiple of its business units. These markets include those for consumer technologies such as personal computers, smartphones, tablets, cameras, and the like, as well as for commercial and industrial applications, such as in manufacturing environments and data centers. Examples of memory and storage products for consumers include, inter alia, NAND flash memory devices, such as solid-state drive cards and flash drives.

As Micron has noted in its regulatory filings, "[t]he memory and storage industry environment deteriorated sharply in the fourth quarter of 2022 and throughout 2023 due to weak demand in many end markets combined with global and macroeconomic challenges and lower demand resulting from customer actions to reduce inventory levels[,]" which "led to significant reductions in average selling prices for both DRAM and NAND and bit shipments for DRAM, resulting in declines in revenue across all [of Micron's] business segments and nearly all [of its] end markets." Throughout the Class Period, however, Defendants repeatedly assured investors that demand for Micron's products, including its consumer-oriented and NAND products, was recovering, as well as assured investors that the Company was on track for record revenues in its fiscal year 2025 as a result of the foregoing and, inter alia, artificial intelligence-related tailwinds for its HBM products.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for Micron's products in consumer markets, especially the Company's NAND products, had significantly deteriorated; (ii) accordingly, Defendants had overstated the extent to which demand for Micron's products had recovered, particularly in consumer markets and for its NAND products, and/or had overstated the sustainability of demand for such products, as well as the normalization of inventory for such products; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 18, 2024, Micron issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2025. Among other items, the Company reported a greater-than-expected revenue decline in NAND flash memory for the quarter. Micron also issued disappointing guidance for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2025, including adjusted earnings between $1.33 and $1.53 per share, well below the $1.92 per share estimate; sales between $7.7 billion and $8.1 billion, with the midpoint well below the $8.99 billion estimate; and adjusted gross margins between 37.5% and 39.5%, well below the 41.3% estimate; citing weakness in the Company's consumer-oriented markets.

The next day, multiple analysts lowered their price targets for Micron stock, citing the Company's disappointing guidance for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2025, while noting significant weakness in demand in its consumer markets, especially for its NAND products.

Following these developments, Micron's stock price fell $16.81 per share, or 16.18%, to close at $87.09 per share on December 19, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.

