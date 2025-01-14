(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Wolfspeed, ("Wolfspeed" or the "Company") (NYSE: WOLF ) and certain officers.

The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York, and docketed under 25-cv-00046 is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Wolfspeed securities between August 16, 2023 and November 6, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

Wolfspeed is a global semiconductor company focused on silicon carbide materials and the fabrication of devices for power applications. Wolfspeed largely targets its products toward the electric vehicle and industrial and energy sectors through its fabrication facilities in Mohawk Valley, New York and Durham, North Carolina.

The alleged misrepresentations in this case focus on Wolfspeed's Mohawk Valley fabrication facility and the Company's broader growth potential. In pertinent part, Defendants provided the public with revenue projections that depended on the Mohawk Valley fabrication facility ramping its production to meet and/or exceed demand for its 200mm wafer product.

Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, misrepresenting and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Wolfspeed's growth potential and, in particular, the operational status and profitability of the Mohawk Valley fabrication facility. First, to meet its publicly stated projections, the Company would have to cancel or otherwise indefinitely suspend planned future projects. Second, the Company would have to terminate a significant portion of its workforce (approximately 20%) and shutter the Durham fabrication facility.

Investors first began to learn the truth of the Company's overstated growth potential when, on June 20, 2024, Reuters reported that Wolfspeed had "delayed plans to build a $3 billion plant in Germany" and "won't start construction . . . until mid-2025 at the earliest, two years later than its original target."

On this news, Wolfspeed's stock price fell $2.24 per share, or 8.62%, to close at $23.76 per share on June 20, 2024.

Then, on November 6, 2024, Wolfspeed announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 and unveiled guidance for the second quarter well below expectations. While Defendants had repeatedly claimed that 20% utilization of the Mohawk Valley fabrication facility would result in $100 million revenue out of the facility, Defendants now guided to a range 30% to 50% below that mark. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance to "demand ... ramp[ing] more slowly than we originally anticipated" as "EV customers revise their launch time lines as the market works though this transition period."

On this news, Wolfspeed's stock price fell $5.38 per share, or 39.24%, to close at $8.33 per share on November 7, 2024.

