(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Applied Therapeutics, Inc. ("Applied Therapeutics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APLT) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between January 3, 2024 and December 2, 2024 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Applied Therapeutics investors have until February 18, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The complaint alleges that, between January 3, 2024, and December 2, 2024, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Applied Therapeutics was not following trial protocol and good clinical practices, which significantly increased the risk that the trial data would be rejected by the FDA in the context of a New Drug Application (NDA); and (2) as a result, the Defendants' positive statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

...

310-692-8883



Attorney Advertising