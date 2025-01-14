Urgent: S. Korean Investigators Entre Residence To Attempt President Yoon's Arrest
Date
1/14/2025 7:06:04 PM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
SEOUL, Jan 15 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korean investigators, today, entered the presidential residence, to attempt the arrest of the impeached President, Yoon Suk-yeol, TV footage showed.– NNN-YONHAP
MENAFN14012025000200011047ID1109090831
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.