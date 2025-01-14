عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Urgent: S. Korean Investigators Entre Residence To Attempt President Yoon's Arrest

Urgent: S. Korean Investigators Entre Residence To Attempt President Yoon's Arrest


1/14/2025 7:06:04 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Jan 15 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korean investigators, today, entered the presidential residence, to attempt the arrest of the impeached President, Yoon Suk-yeol, TV footage showed.– NNN-YONHAP

MENAFN14012025000200011047ID1109090831


Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search