Biden To Remove Cuba From Terrorism List: A Shift In U.S. Policy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On January 14, 2025, the Biden administration announced its decision to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. This significant move comes just days before Donald assumes office, marking a potential shift in U.S.-Cuba relations.



President Biden's administration concluded that there is insufficient evidence to justify Cuba's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism. This classification had been reinstated by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo just before Trump left office in January 2021.



Pompeo claimed that Cuba supported international terrorism by providing safe haven to certain groups. However, the Biden administration's evaluation contradicts this assertion.



Cuba's removal from this list could alleviate some economic pressures stemming from stringent U.S. sanctions. The designation has long imposed severe restrictions on Cuba 's economy, contributing to its current crisis characterized by shortages of food and medicine.



The Cuban government has faced significant challenges, including rising inflation and a deteriorating public health system. Domestic mismanagement and external sanctions have exacerbated these issues.







The Biden administration's decision aligns with calls from various international actors, including the Catholic Church and several Latin American governments, advocating for improved relations with Cuba.



These groups have emphasized the need for humanitarian actions, including the release of political prisoners. However, this policy change may face challenges under the incoming Trump administration.



Trump has surrounded himself with advisors who favor strict measures against Cuba, and Congress retains a role in reviewing such designations. The incoming administration could reassess Cuba's status based on similar information available to Biden's team.

