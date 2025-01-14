California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund Collects More Than $20 Million From Generous Donors To Restore And Rebuild Los Angeles County

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major gifts from corporate and foundation partners have helped generate about $17 million, while more than $2 million has poured in from some 20,500 individual donors, donating on average $100 each.

Los Angeles, California, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA – As Los Angeles County continues to deal with the devastating impacts of wildfires and windstorms, that have claimed at least 24 lives and displaced thousands more from their homes and jobs, the California Community Foundation (CCF) has raised more than $20 million to provide hope and fuel the region's recovery. With contributions of all sizes, from thousands of donors across the region and world, CCF's Wildfire Recovery Fund will ensure resources reach the most vulnerable- including seniors, children, displaced workers, and underserved communities. The fund complements immediate relief efforts with the essential long-term recovery services victims will need to rebuild their lives and restore their communities.

“This is one of the most devastating crises Los Angeles has ever faced, but amidst the heartbreak an overwhelming amount of generosity and support has poured in from so many, proving that we are not alone and together we will bring our communities back,” said Miguel Santana, President & CEO of the California Community Foundation.“ We have received major gifts from corporate and philanthropic partners and heartfelt donations from individuals giving what they can to support their neighbors- every contribution demonstrates the faith people have in LA and cements our resolve to come back from this, stronger than ever.”

Since activating its fund last week, the California Community Foundation (CCF) has received contributions from a cross section of committed people and organizations seeking to help Los Angeles County rebuild from this climate disaster. Major gifts from corporate and foundation partners have helped generate about $17 million, while more than $2 million has poured in from some 20,500 individual donors, donating on average $100 each. As a community foundation, CCF also supports hundreds of donors with their philanthropy, which collectively have contributed nearly $1 million to expand the wildfire relief fund and its impact. The foundation will announce its first round of grants to organizations by the end of week.

CCF has led fire and disaster relief efforts since 2003 across the state of California, complementing immediate relief with critical long-term recovery support. For this disaster, CCF will focus its grantmaking in areas of critical need including community assistance, economic recovery, health and social services, and providing support to underserved communities including Black, Indigenous, Latino and immigrant serving.

To that end, the foundation has established partnerships to ensure critical communities and areas of focus are reached by trusted partners, and help is received by those who need it the most. This includes a partnership established with the California Black Freedom Fun to launch the Black LA Relief & Recovery Fund focused on serving the immediate and long-term needs of Black communities displaced by the wildfires, especially in the historically Black neighborhood of Altadena. CCF is also working with the Pasadena Community Foundation to support victims in Eaton Canyon and with the Community Foundation of the Valley , supporting those impacted by the Palisades fire. The foundation is also working with the Los Angeles Fire Foundation , serving the most immediate needs of our first responders, and the Getty Foundation , focused on supporting the impacted arts community.

For more information on the fund, or to learn how you can help, visit our website: Wildfire Recovery Fund .

