Challenging The Science: Ramsay Law Firm Leads The Fight Against Faulty DWI Evidence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Our goal is to ensure that every individual accused of DWI receives a fair trial based on accurate and reliable evidence.” - Charles Ramsay

ROSEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ramsay Law Firm , Minnesota's premier DWI defense attorneys serving the Twin Cities metro area and surrounding counties, made waves years ago in the community by challenging the accuracy of breathalyzers used in DWI cases . Their groundbreaking efforts have prompted a Minnesota judge to partly agree with their argument, casting doubt on the certainty of breathalyzer measurements and paving the way for significant legal challenges in close-call DWI cases.

Ramsay Law Firm has strengthened its defense capabilities across Ramsey, Dakota, and Anoka counties to address emerging challenges.

“When a breathalyzer reading is used to convict someone, it must be beyond reproach,” said Charles Ramsay, lead attorney and founder of Ramsay Law Firm.“The uncertainty of measurement can mean the difference between innocence and a wrongful conviction. Our goal is to ensure that every individual accused of DWI receives a fair trial based on accurate and reliable evidence.”

What sets Ramsay Law Firm apart is their laser-focused approach to DWI defense. Unlike other firms that handle a variety of legal matters, Ramsay Law Firm dedicates 100% of their practice to defending clients against DWI charges. They are the only ABA certified DWI Specialist in Minnesota. This specialized focus has earned them a reputation as Minnesota's leading DWI defense attorneys, with a proven track record of challenging conventional evidence and securing favorable outcomes for their clients.

A recent client of Ramsay's had a lot to say about the firm's representation:“I was charged with a 2nd degree DUI. After only 6 months Chuck was able to get my second DUI dismissed completely. I can 100% guarantee you that Chuck and his firm will work hard on your case and keep you updated through the whole process. There are really not enough words to describe what an outstanding advocate Chuck Ramsay and his firm were to my case!”

Charles Ramsay

Ramsay Law Firm

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.