Cascades To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results On February 20, 2025
1/14/2025 5:00:58 PM
KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before market open on Thursday, February 20, 2025, and will hold a conference call at 9:00 AM EST to discuss results. The Conference call can be accessed by phone or via the Company's website:
|
Time:
|
9:00 am EST
|
|
|
Dial-in number:
|
+1 (800) 990-4777 / +1 (289) 819-1299 (international)
|
|
|
Webcast (live and archived):
|
, "Investor" section, or
|
|
|
|
|
Replay:
|
+1 (888) 660-6345 / +1 (289) 819-1450 (international)
|
|
Access code 64459 # (until March 20, 2025)
About Cascades
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network of close to 75 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.
