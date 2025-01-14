Gov. Moore Launches $1 Billion Capital Of Quantum Initiative Anchored By UMD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Strategic Partnership Aims to Cement State and Greater-D.C. Region as a World-leading Hub for Quantum Science and Innovation

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor

Wes Moore today joined University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines and IonQ President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Chapman to announce the "Capital of Quantum" Initiative – a landmark public-private partnership that will catalyze $1 billion in investments to position Maryland as a global leader in quantum information science and technology. The initiative was announced during an event highlighting the Governor's economic growth agenda for the 2025 Legislative Session and hosted at IonQ, a leading quantum computing and networking firm partially founded on UMD research and headquartered in the university's Discovery District.

"Quantum has the potential to transform every part of our economy and society, from national security to health care," said Gov. Moore. "With extraordinary assets and partnerships, Maryland can-and should-lead in this new emerging sector, and we are moving forward with a clear strategy to make that vision a reality. Together, we will make Maryland the quantum capital of the world."

This strategic partnership between the State of Maryland, the University of Maryland and private and federal partners, aims to unlock more than $1 billion in investments - a combination of state funds, matching federal grants, private sector investments and philanthropic contributions - over the next five years. It will firmly establish the greater D.C. region, anchored by the University of Maryland, as one of the world's top quantum epicenters.

Recognizing Maryland's unique assets and strategic advantages to grow the state's quantum science and technology sector, Gov. Moore last month signed an executive order that identified quantum computing as an industry that the Moore-Miller Administration will be prioritizing through state investment and support.



Gov. Moore's FY 2026 budget submission includes $27.5 million as the state's initial investment toward the Capital of Quantum initiative, which is expected to spur more than $200 million in University of Maryland and partner investments to support academic, technical, workforce and ecosystem support. The Moore-Miller Administration has also committed continued funding for the construction of Zupnik Hall, a new $244 million state-of-the-art facility that includes more than $58 million in private investments and $185.4 million from the state, that will feature quantum labs on the University of Maryland campus. With additional funding over the next several years from the state, federal agencies, private sector partners and other sources, state and university leaders are driving toward a $1 billion investment.



"We are deeply grateful to Gov. Moore for his visionary investment in building a brighter future for Maryland's economy," said University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines. "He recognizes the immense potential of quantum technology and the possibilities we can explore if we work together to position our region as the global Capital of Quantum. We look forward to collaborating with the Governor's office and regional partners to ensure that this investment yields lasting benefits for all Marylanders."

With the launch of the Capital of Quantum Initiative, the University of Maryland will move forward with plans to:



Recruit top quantum scientists and engineers from around the world to join the ranks of 200+ UMD quantum faculty – one of the largest concentrations in the world – to usher in a new wave of discovery and innovation.

Expand access to the National Quantum Laboratory (QLab), a unique UMD partnership with IonQ that provides students, researchers and entrepreneurs from around the world with hands-on access to quantum computers and scientists.

Hire highly skilled test and evaluation experts to support quantum-focused projects and construct a new building for UMD's Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security, one of only 15 designated Department of Defense University Affiliated Research Centers (UARC) around the nation and the only UARC dedicated to intelligence and security.

Create additional facilities to house an expanded Quantum Startup Foundry, a business accelerator based in UMD's Discovery District that provides resources and support for entrepreneurs and startups bringing quantum technologies to market. Launch education, outreach and training initiatives to include high school quantum curriculum, masters and certificate programs and workforce retraining opportunities.

Subject to the Governor's budget being approved, IonQ, an anchor partner in the initiative, will grow its corporate headquarters into a 100,000 square feet facility with data center, laboratories, and office space within UMD's Discovery District. IonQ also intends to double its corporate headquarters workforce to at least 250 people in the Maryland region over the next five years. Today's announcement, once approved by the legislature, is expected to create high paying and skilled jobs in diverse fields such as construction, software and hardware engineering, operations, applied physics, networking and more.

"Investing in quantum computing is investing in Maryland's future," said Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ. "Through Governor Moore's strategic economic development initiative and proposed investment in quantum, he is not only supporting cutting-edge research and innovation but fostering economic growth and job creation in the state. The Governor's commitment is a testament to his vision for the pivotal role that quantum science will play in the state's economic development and technological leadership. This investment will also enhance our collaboration with the University of Maryland to solidify the region as a global leader in quantum innovation."

Quantum and the University of Maryland

The University of Maryland is home to one of the world's largest cohorts of quantum

scientists and engineers, built on decades of foundational research and deep partnerships with government labs, agencies and industry. As understanding of the quantum universe expands, UMD fosters new tools to grow the state of Maryland's and the nation's economies and solve society's biggest challenges.

Quantum technologies harness fundamental properties of nature to open new frontiers in computing power, precision sensing, secure communications and more. They hold promise for a wide range of breakthroughs, such as accelerating the design of new chemicals and materials, revolutionizing data encryption and creating advanced medical diagnostic tools. According to a 2024 analysis by McKinsey & Company, quantum technology is expected to generate up to $2 trillion in value for businesses by 2035.



UMD's vibrant quantum business ecosystem includes IonQ, a leading quantum computing firm headquartered in UMD's Discovery District; a growing roster of firms in other quantum subfields; and a university-run business accelerator, the Quantum Startup Foundry. Fueled by graduates of our quantum academic programs, the university is sparking an industry that could one day become a major high-tech sector centered in the state of Maryland.

Learn more at umd.



SOURCE University of Maryland

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED