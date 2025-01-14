Introducing The AI Mindset, A Book About Civilization's Next Big Disruption By Erik Seversen And AI Experts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Are You Ready for an AI-driven world?

The not only helps readers to develop an "AI Mindset"-a mentality that embraces innovation while remaining alert to its consequences.

- Louis Mono, PhDLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape industries and societies at an unprecedented pace, Erik Seversen , along with 32 global AI experts, is thrilled to announce the release of THE AI MINDSET : THRIVING WITHIN CIVILIZATION'S NEXT BIG DISRUPTION. This groundbreaking book offers readers a comprehensive roadmap to navigate the promise and perils of AI with confidence, clarity, and purpose.AI is no longer a futuristic concept-it's here, and it's transforming the way we work, communicate, and live. But with great power comes great responsibility. THE AI MINDSET highlights this duality, equipping readers with the tools to embrace the opportunities AI presents while remaining vigilant about its potential challenges. By blending visionary insights with actionable strategies, this book empowers individuals and organizations to thrive in the era of AI-driven change.To have as vast a collection of knowledge as possible regarding Artificial Intelligence, the AI experts in this book are AI professionals, engineers, professors, and thought leaders from around the world. They include Nicolas Affolter, Sandali Amunugama, Emily Barnes, EdD, PhD, Hans van den Berg, Monika Bishnoi, Fabian Bocek, PhD, Fabio Brand, B. A. Marbue Brown, Nigel Cannings, Rodrigo Cantú Polo, Emelie Chandni Jutvik, Lucy Chen, Hermann Escher, Isabelle Flückiger, Carl Jones, Kerry Kurcz, Rudy Martinez, Dr. Michael T. McClanahan, Toby Miller, Carolina Monge Palazon, Gloriana J. Monko, Christopher Narowski, Ira Aurora Paavola, Piero Pierucci, Marcin Połulich, Christina Rehmeier, Kathryn Simons-Porter, Thomas Somogyi, Dan Sorensen, Sakina Syed, and Gerben VermeulenWhether you're an AI enthusiast or cautiously curious, this book offers a balanced exploration of the possibilities AI holds-both its incredible opportunities and its potential risks. Readers can expect a balance perspective, expert insights, practical guidance, and engaging storytelling.THE AI MINDSET: THRIVING WITHIN CIVILIZATION'S NEXT BIG DISRUPTION is now available for purchase at major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, etc. In order to get this important message out to as many people as possible, THE AI MINDSET, published by Thin Leaf Press, will be free on Amazon (kindle version) on January 14 and 15 and thereafter at a reduced price throughout January, 2025.For more information about the book or to schedule an interview with Erik Seversen, please contact Erik Seversen at ...

