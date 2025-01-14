(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New options available on X for Texas, Indiana, Ohio and Minnesota

Follow @CenterPoint_TX to receive the most up-to-date information on the company's operations in the Greater Houston area and across Texas for both electric and updates

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

As part of CenterPoint Energy's commitment to continuously improving locally focused, relevant customer and public communications, the company is launching state-specific accounts in Texas, Indiana, Ohio and Minnesota on the social platform X (previously known as Twitter). Alongside the company's main enterprise account, @CenterPoint , these accounts will provide more tailored local content and share valuable information on relevant company news, energy industry issues, weather updates, energy efficiency tips, emergency response and preparedness topics, as well as outage and restoration updates all tailored to the needs and interests of customers in each service territory.

"We are always working to listen to our customers, incorporate their feedback into our operations and communications and improve the methods and content we deliver across the states and communities we have the privilege to serve," said Keith Stephens, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer. "CenterPoint is proud to deliver electric and gas service to a diverse footprint across the country, and it is critical our customers have an equally diverse set of options in how they receive CenterPoint news. By following these new accounts, customers will continue to receive relevant and timely information impacting their communities at a more targeted, regional level."

Find each of the new accounts on X at:



CenterPoint Energy Texas: @CenterPoint_TX

CenterPoint Energy Indiana: @CenterPoint_IN

CenterPoint Energy Ohio: @CenterPoint_OH CenterPoint Energy Minnesota: @CenterPoint_MN

Across its other social media platforms like Facebook and Nextdoor, CenterPoint will continue to use geotargeting to deliver more precise messages and content in each state where it has customers. LinkedIn and Instagram will remain enterprise-level channels.

Customers can continue to follow @CenterPoint for company-wide updates and highlights from each area.

Customers in Louisiana and Mississippi will continue to be served by the main CenterPoint account until the previously announced sale of those natural gas assets is complete, expected in the first quarter of 2025.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP ) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.

For more information, contact:

Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED