IKO Unveils Matte Black Color For Dynasty® Shingles, Expanding Monochromatic Options For Elegant Roof Design

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - IKO, a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industries for residential and commercial markets, is thrilled to announce the introduction of Matte Black, a timeless, deep black color to its performance shingle line - Dynasty®. As part of IKO's exploration into a new monochromatic color palette, the tasteful Matte Black is designed to beautifully complement a range of popular exterior choices, such as gray stone, brown brick, and white siding. Its refined, low-contrast hue makes it an ideal option for homeowners looking to elevate their home's curb appeal with a versatile and timeless aesthetic.

"While IKO already offers several distinctive black shades, Matte Black brings a refined, depthless tone that expands our monochromatic palette for a sophisticated, classic look," said Jeff Williams, vice president of marketing and branding at IKO North America. "IKO is proud to have pioneered the Performance Shingle category, and this addition is a testament to our commitment to innovating with products that enhance both the aesthetics and durability of homes in a way that resonates with modern design preferences."

The Matte Black shingle color will be manufactured in all IKO's shingle plants and will be available across the U.S. and Canada. This sleek color is a valuable addition to IKO's existing array of eye-catching, high-definition color blends, which include Granite Black, Shadow Brown, Glacier, Driftshake, Frostone Grey, Cornerstone/ Weatherwood, Brownstone, Biscayne, Atlantic Blue, Monaco Red, Emerald Green, and Summit Grey.

IKO Dynasty premium-quality laminated performance shingles offer peace of mind and protection from inclement weather. These shingles are made with a durable, thick coating of weathering asphalt and feature a Class 3 impact resistance rating*, potentially helping homeowners qualify for reduced residential insurance premiums, if offered in their area. Enhanced with ArmourZone® technology, the shingles are designed to withstand high winds, featuring a limited wind resistance warranty up to 130 mph (210 km/h). Their tear-resistant tape backing helps prevent nail pull-through and blow-off, while a 1 1⁄4-inch nailing surface ensures accurate, efficient installation. Activated by sunlight, IKO FastLock® sealant provides a strong bond against water damage. Additionally, the shingles resist blue-green algae growth, preserving the color's appearance and reinforcing IKO's commitment to both durability and aesthetics.

Dynasty Matte Black will be available for contractors and shipping into the market starting early 2025, the introduction of this shade further strengthens IKO's extensive lineup of high-performance roofing options designed for the varied aesthetics and demands of modern architecture.

