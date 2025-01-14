Aplastic Anemia Market Forecasted To Surge In Coming Years, 2024-2034 Analysis By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aplastic Anemia Insights

DelveInsight's Aplastic Anemia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Aplastic Anemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Aplastic Anemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Aplastic Anemia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Aplastic Anemia Market Report:

.The Aplastic Anemia market size was valued approximately USD 270 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.In September 2024, AstraZeneca's TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) has received approval in the US for treating adult patients with unresectable, Stage III epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease has not progressed during or after concurrent or sequential platinum-based chemoradiation therapy (CRT). TAGRISSO is indicated for patients with exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) mutations, as identified by an FDA-approved test. Aplastic anemia has been observed in TAGRISSO-treated patients in clinical trials (0.06% of 1813) and postmarketing, with some cases resulting in fatal outcomes. Patients should be informed of the signs and symptoms of aplastic anemia, such as new or persistent fevers, bruising, bleeding, and pallor. If aplastic anemia is suspected, TAGRISSO should be withheld, and a hematology consultation should be obtained. If confirmed, TAGRISSO should be permanently discontinued.

.Japan holds the position of the second-largest market for aplastic anemia among the 7MM. In 2023, the market size for aplastic anemia in Japan was approximately USD 35 million and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

.Throughout the forecast period, the increase in the aplastic anemia market size is expected to be driven by pipeline candidates like Omidubicel-onlv, REGN7257, and ALVAIZ (eltrombopag choline).

.In 2023, Germany holds the largest market size among the EU4 and the UK, with approximately USD 14 million, followed by France.

.In 2023, around 56% of aplastic anemia cases in the 7MM were reported in individuals aged 60 and above, with the remaining 43% occurring in those under 60.

.In the EU4 nations, Germany had the highest estimated incident cases of aplastic anemia, comprising approximately [insert percentage here].

.Key Aplastic Anemia Companies: Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Gamida-Cell, Kyowa Kirin, Novartis, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Janssen Scientific Affairs, LLC, and others

.Key Aplastic Anemia Therapies: ALVAIZ (eltrombopag choline), PF-06462700, REGN7257, Omidubicel, Romiplostim, Eltrombopag, AMG531, Eltrombopag, Hetrombopag Olamine, Ibrutinib, and others

.The Aplastic Anemia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the male-to-female ratio is approximately 1:1

.The Aplastic Anemia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Aplastic Anemia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Aplastic Anemia market dynamics.

Aplastic Anemia Overview

According to the National Institutes of Health, pancytopenia and decreased or nonexistent hematopoietic precursors in the bone marrow are symptoms of aplastic anaemia, which is a state of chronic primary hematopoietic failure brought on by damage.

Aplastic Anemia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Aplastic Anemia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Aplastic Anemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Aplastic Anemia

.Prevalent Cases of Aplastic Anemia by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Aplastic Anemia

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Aplastic Anemia

Aplastic Anemia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Aplastic Anemia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Aplastic Anemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Aplastic Anemia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Aplastic Anemia Therapies and Key Companies

.ALVAIZ (eltrombopag choline): Teva Pharmaceuticals

.REGN7257: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

.PF-06462700: Pfizer

.Omidubicel: Gamida-Cell

.Romiplostim: Kyowa Kirin

.Eltrombopag: Novartis

.AMG531: Kyowa Kirin

.Eltrombopag: Novartis

.Hetrombopag Olamine: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.

.Ibrutinib: Janssen Scientific Affairs, LLC

Aplastic Anemia Market Strengths

.Aplastic Anemia (AATD) is a complex disorder, efforts have been made by researchers and scientific professionals to improve the understanding of the pathogenesis and diagnosis of this condition

.Treatment of AATD has improved significantly in recent years with the availability of several safe and effective therapies. Several consensus guidelines have been created to further assist in the management of patients

Aplastic Anemia Market Unmet Needs

.Need of novel and effective treatment for Aplastic Anemia

.Need to develop management guidelines for patients with Aplastic Anemia

.Need for reassessment of doses for Aplastic Anemia

Scope of the Aplastic Anemia Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Aplastic Anemia Companies: Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Gamida-Cell, Kyowa Kirin, Novartis, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Janssen Scientific Affairs, LLC, and others

.Key Aplastic Anemia Therapies: ALVAIZ (eltrombopag choline), PF-06462700, REGN7257, Omidubicel, Romiplostim, Eltrombopag, AMG531, Eltrombopag, Hetrombopag Olamine, Ibrutinib, and others

.Aplastic Anemia Therapeutic Assessment: Aplastic Anemia current marketed and Aplastic Anemia emerging therapies

.Aplastic Anemia Market Dynamics: Aplastic Anemia market drivers and Aplastic Anemia market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Aplastic Anemia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Aplastic Anemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Aplastic Anemia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Aplastic Anemia

3. SWOT analysis of Aplastic Anemia

4. Aplastic Anemia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Aplastic Anemia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Aplastic Anemia Disease Background and Overview

7. Aplastic Anemia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Aplastic Anemia

9. Aplastic Anemia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Aplastic Anemia Unmet Needs

11. Aplastic Anemia Emerging Therapies

12. Aplastic Anemia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Aplastic Anemia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Aplastic Anemia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Aplastic Anemia Market Drivers

16. Aplastic Anemia Market Barriers

17. Aplastic Anemia Appendix

18. Aplastic Anemia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

