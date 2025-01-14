Trump Cannot Unilaterally Lift Sanctions Against Russia Or Withdraw From NATO Without Congress Approval Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald cannot independently decide to lift sanctions against Russia or withdraw the United States from NATO.

This was stated by Taras Zhovtenko, a security analyst at the Ilko Kucheriv Initiatives Foundation, in a comment to Ukrinform .

“In decisions concerning U.S. foreign policy interests, and the Senate have played and will continue to play a significant role. For instance, the sanctions imposed on Russia cannot be lifted by the president alone - they require Congressional approval. Similarly, withdrawing from is not something the president can do unilaterally,” Zhovtenko explained.

According to the expert, a legislative amendment passed by both houses of the U.S. Congress during Trump's first term prohibits the President from unilaterally withdrawing the country from international alliances and organizations in which the U.S. was a founding member.

“This means there are internal mechanisms of checks and balances regarding issues directly related to how the U.S. shapes its foreign policy,” Zhovtenko elaborated.

Zhovtenko also noted that U.S. strategic partners could act as deterrents to any impulsive actions by Trump that might affect international and global security.

“The most significant geopolitical safeguard could be the unified stance of European allies, who would collectively remind Donald Trump that he cannot unilaterally decide on European security and policy without consulting them,” Zhovtenko emphasized.

As reported, events for Trump inauguration are set to begin on January 18. In recent weeks, Trump has made several sensational statements, including the potential annexation of Canada and Greenland, as well as regaining control of the Panama Canal.