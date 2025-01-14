General Warfield's Coffee Celebrates 238% Revenue Growth And Exciting New Launches

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maryland-Based Specialty Coffee Brand Expands with Swiss Water Decaf Roast and Sustainable Initiatives

HAGERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- General Warfield's Coffee , a Maryland-based specialty coffee brand, is proud to announce a remarkable 238% revenue increase in its second year of business. This milestone marks the company's growth as a trusted name in the world of specialty-grade, ethically sourced coffee.The announcement coincides with the upcoming launch of a new Swiss Water Decaf Roast, a caffeine-free coffee crafted using a 100% chemical-free extraction process. The new roast joins General Warfield's existing lineup of high-altitude, specialty-grade roasts, two of which have scored above 90 on professional cupping tests.A Sustainable SipFor General Warfield's Coffee, sustainability is as important as flavor. With every purchase, the company plants a mangrove tree in Madagascar, supporting global reforestation efforts at no cost to the customer. This initiative reflects the brand's commitment to environmental responsibility, pairing exceptional coffee with a meaningful impact.“We're more than just a coffee company-we're building a community of coffee lovers who care about quality, sustainability, and making a difference,” said co-founder John Warfield.“Our recent growth allows us to expand our offerings while staying true to our core values.”Honoring a Shared StoryThe inspiration behind General Warfield's Coffee runs deep. Founded in 2022 by John and Onome Warfield, the brand's narrative is rooted in love, resilience, and a shared passion for coffee. During the challenges of the pandemic, the couple's determination to create a meaningful, ethically driven coffee brand came to life. Today, their efforts reflect their dedication to delivering exceptional coffee while fostering connections with their community.Serving Maryland and BeyondIn addition to their online store, General Warfield's Coffee engages with the local community through farmer's markets in Frederick, Maryland. The company also offers flexible subscription plans with discounts and free shipping, ensuring that great coffee is always within reach. Discounts are extended to service members, including military veterans and school teachers, as a nod to their invaluable contributions.Low-Acid, Antioxidant-Rich ExcellenceGeneral Warfield's specialty-grade coffee is designed with the health-conscious consumer in mind. The low-acid, antioxidant-rich roasts deliver rich flavor without compromising on wellness.“This isn't just about great coffee-it's about creating an experience that's mindful, sustainable, and impactful,” said co-founder Onome Warfield.As General Warfield's Coffee continues to grow, the company remains committed to its mission: offering a premium coffee experience while contributing to a healthier planet and a stronger community.For more information about General Warfield's Coffee, visit .

