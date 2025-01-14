Isoenergy Announces Termination Of The Arrangement With Anfield And Reinforces Commitment To Advancing Its Robust Portfolio

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - IsoEnergy Ltd.

(" IsoEnergy " or the " Company ") (TSX: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF ) announces that Anfield Inc. ("Anfield") has provided notice of termination regarding the previously announced arrangement (the " Arrangement ") under which IsoEnergy was to acquire all issued and outstanding common shares of Anfield (the " Anfield Shares ") through a court-approved plan of arrangement (the " Transaction ").

In connection with the Transaction, IsoEnergy provided a bridge loan (" Bridge Loan ") to Anfield in the form of a promissory note of approximately $6.0 million and an indemnity for up to US$3 million in principal (the " Indemnity ") with respect to certain of Anfield's property obligations .

Anfield has stated in a press release that they intend to repay the Bridge Loan and release the Indemnity on or about January 16, 2025.

Philip Williams, CEO and Director of IsoEnergy, commented, "While the Anfield acquisition would have complemented our U.S. portfolio, we remain confident in the strength of our existing global portfolio to deliver on our strategy of becoming a leading diversified uranium company in tier one jurisdictions. In the U.S., our existing projects include permitted, fully built, past-producing mines with toll-milling agreements in place with Energy Fuels, providing a clear path to potential production as well as the largest undeveloped uranium project in the U.S., Coles Hill. We believe these assets position IsoEnergy exceptionally well to benefit from evolving regulatory and political dynamics in the U.S. uranium market. Taken together with our Canadian projects, which include the highest grade published resource in the world, the Hurricane deposit, and our Australian projects, IsoEnergy has an enviable suite of projects boasting a large uranium mineral endowment with production, development and exploration potential."

IsoEnergy remains committed to advancing its robust portfolio of uranium assets across Canada, the U.S. and Australia, with a focus on high-potential, economically viable projects

that are well positioned to capitalize on the expected rise in uranium prices.



In the U.S., IsoEnergy successfully reopened the Tony M Mine last year, demonstrating the readiness of its portfolio for rapid production restart. IsoEnergy expects to resume its restart plans, including progressing with an economic study to advance Tony M toward a production decision.



In Canada, IsoEnergy will continue advancing its flagship Hurricane deposit, home to the world's highest-grade published indicated uranium resource. Winter expansion and discovery drilling is underway at the Laroque East project (see today's press release ) and additionally the Company is also focused on unlocking the significant discovery potential across its broader portfolio in the Athabasca Basin.



In Australia, IsoEnergy's Australian assets continue to provide a strong foothold in a resource-rich jurisdiction, further diversifying its growth opportunities.

IsoEnergy's also holds an equity portfolio of strategic investments in premier development and exploration companies including NexGen Energy Ltd., Premier American Uranium, Atha Energy Corp, Jaguar Uranium, Purepoint Uranium Group and Future Fuels Inc. valued at approximately $40 million1. This portfolio was built through value-accretive transactions and not only offers significant additional leverage but also positions IsoEnergy to capitalize on potential future opportunities in the sector.

Supported by a strong financial position, an experienced management team, and a disciplined approach to capital allocation, IsoEnergy is well-equipped to lead in the uranium sector as the market gains momentum. The Company remains committed to creating long-term value for stakeholders by focusing on advancing its core projects, leveraging its toll-milling agreements, and positioning itself to benefit from favourable shifts in regulatory and market dynamics.

